Stay on top of Friday’s top 5 market news By Investing.com

By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – FedEx’s drastic cost-cutting measures and weak revenue update put US stocks on track for their lowest weekly close in two months as fears about the global economy mount. The yuan drops as China’s housing crisis and consumer slump continues. The pound sterling falls to its lowest level since 1985 on dismal retail sales data, and the German government is taking over Rosneft’s German refineries as Berlin tries to avert an imminent fuel supply emergency. In Brazil, ICMS collection drops after tax rate reductions.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Friday, September 16th.

1. As FedEx advances, so does the world economy

Fears about global growth have a name, and that name is FedEx (NYSE:). Shares in the delivery and logistics company tumbled nearly 20% in after-hours trading on Thursday after its new chief executive announced he would close 90 locations around the world, park some cargo aircraft and freeze hiring. While the company did not specifically mention the job cuts, it will also close five corporate offices.

FedEx, with its global reach and exposure to both businesses and households, is often seen as a vague proxy for global economic activity.

Its profit margins have been under pressure for months due to rising fuel bills and rising labor costs due to tight labor markets. But its revenue is also suffering, with economic weakness in Europe and Asia leaving its biggest division, Express, $500 million below forecasts in the last quarter, while the pandemic-driven decline in e-commerce deliveries has left your floor. $300 million short division.

2. Weak Chinese data put pressure on equities and local currencies

All of China’s stock market benchmarks are down more than 2% and the market has dropped to the level of 7 per cent, with the economy issuing a hodgepodge of numbers that analysts said were weaker than initially appeared to be vision.

Growth in and has accelerated, but largely due to tax breaks targeted at the domestic auto industry.

Other stimulus measures aimed at bolstering a moribund housing sector led to a rise in , but markets focused on another larger annual decline in home prices, which fell 2.1% on year in August. They are now flat or declining for 12 consecutive months.

Also worrying were private sector figures, which show a 23% drop in tourism spending over the last holiday weekend and a 26% year-over-year drop in movie ratings over the same period.

Meanwhile, in Europe, the dollar fell to a new 37-year low against the dollar after data showed it plummeted in August, a reflection of an acute cost-of-living crisis.

The data showed the extent to which rising energy and fuel prices have drained consumers’ purchasing power, even as spending is still supported in the short term by a strong labor market, pandemic-era economies and – increasingly – an increase in consumer credit. .

Analysts said the numbers increase the likelihood that the US spread will widen next week, as US increases rates by more than US.

3. US stocks with lowest weekly close in two months

US stocks are on track for their lowest weekly close in two months as news from FedEx, China and Europe cloud the broader outlook for corporate earnings.

At 8:29 AM 100 futures were down 1.03%, while A and A were down 0.85% and 0.77%, respectively. The three major currency indices were down between 0.6% and 1.4% on Thursday after a US data dump showed the economy is slowing despite a still tight labor market.

The big economic number due later is the index at 11am, where the focus will be on any signs that they are ‘de-anchoring’ from the Federal Reserve’s medium-term target of 2%. A severe reversal of the US suggests that this is not yet the case.

4. Decline in Brazilian ICMS collection

The collection of ICMS from the 26 states and the Federal District had a real drop of 8.4% in August, compared to the same period last year, totaling R$ 57.57 billion. Against July, the real drop was 0.8% in aggregate.

In addition to the slowdown in the economy, the result also shows the effects of the reduction in the rate charged on fuel, electricity, telecommunications and transport that took place after June.

This survey, which will be presented to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to resolve the issue of compensation for losses due to the reduction of ICMS, also shows that there was a drop in the transfer of the State Participation Fund (FPE). In August, this revenue totaled BRL 75.13 billion, a decrease of 6.4% in the month, in real terms, compared to August 2021.

At 8:30 am, the EWZ ETF was down 0.76% on the US premarket.

5. Germany intensifies energy emergency measures

Germany has taken control of three refineries owned by Russian state-owned Rosneft, with the aim of averting an imminent fuel crisis for the capital, Berlin.

The Schwedt refinery in northeastern Germany, along with two others in the south of the country, will be placed under state administration, similar to what happened with the German subsidiaries of the gas monopoly Gazprom (MCX:) at the beginning of the year, when cut off supplies to Europe.

The European Union approved another €5 billion aid package for Ukraine earlier this week to help it continue its fight against the Russian invasion. Meanwhile, Russia’s problems in Ukraine appear to be deteriorating: the chief prosecutor of the Luhansk People’s Republic was killed by a bomb that exploded in his building earlier, a day after distributing a video telling locals that “there is no need to panic” following the defeat of Russian forces around Kharkiv last week.