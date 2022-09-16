STF concludes vote and keeps the nursing salary floor suspended

By 7 votes to 4, Minister Luís Roberto Barroso’s decision was maintained in the virtual plenary

By 7 votes to 4, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) upheld the minister’s decision Luis Roberto Barroso to suspend the nursing salary floor. On the afternoon of this Thursday, 15th, after a vote by the minister Gilmar Mendes, had already formed a majority – 6 votes to 3 – for suspension. Only the votes of Luiz Fuxwho voted with the majority, and the president Rose Weber, which was the fourth vote against. On September 4, Barroso granted an injunction request made by the National Confederation of Health, Hospitals and Establishments and Services (CNSaúde). He gave 60 days for those involved in the matter to find solutions to secure payment. After the decision, the case was taken to the referendum of the other ministers of the Court in the virtual plenary, a type of voting in which the votes are entered in an electronic system and there is no face-to-face deliberation. The votes to maintain the suspension were from the ministers Ricardo Lewandowski, Carmen Lucia, Alexandre de Moraes, Toffoli days, Gilmar Mendes, Luiz Fux, in addition to Barroso. The ministers Nunes Marques, André Mendonça, Edson Fachin and Rosa Weber were against.

Law 14,434/2022, which established the national salary floor for nurses, nursing technicians, nursing assistants and midwives, was sanctioned in August by the president. Jair Bolsonaro (PL). For nurses, the expected floor is R$ 4,750. For technicians, the value corresponds to 70% of the floor, while assistants and midwives will be entitled to 50%. After demonstrations by the category, last week, Barroso said that the decision to suspend the salary floor was taken due to the need to have a source of funds to pay for the payment of the benefit. The minister even stated that he is in favor of the minimum wage. According to him, private hospitals were laying off employees in anticipation, after the law was enacted.