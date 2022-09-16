STF forms majority for suspension of the national nursing floor – Nacional

Nurses protest in front of Santa Casa de BH against STF decision (photo: Edesio Ferreira/EM/DA Press) The Federal Supreme Court (STF) formed a majority for the suspension of the national nursing floor. With the vote of Minister Gilmar Mendes, six of the 11 magistrates maintained the decision that asks for more explanations about the origin of the funds used for the salary readjustment of the category.

The law of the national nursing floor was approved by the National Congress and determined that nurses receive a minimum monthly amount of R$ 4,750. For nursing technicians, the salary would be R$3,325 and for nursing assistants and midwives, R$2,375.

In the decision, Barroso pointed out the need to determine a source of funding for salary increases and mentioned the risk of dismissals if there are no resources to comply with the measure. The floor generated concern among entities in the hospital sector, which pointed out the risks of closing their doors, having to bear the new values. On August 10, the National Health Confederation (CNSade) and seven other entities asked for the suspension of Law No. 14,314/2022.

The trial continues until this Friday (16/9) and the ministers can change their votes or request the interruption of the agenda. Luiz Fux and Rosa Weber have not yet voted.