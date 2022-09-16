Street Fighter 6: New Characters and Closed Beta Test | esports

During the Tokyo Game Show 2022, Street Fighter 6 revealed new characters, introduced various World Tour and Battle Hub details, and announced the Closed Beta Test. In addition to these news, Capcom also announced a new mode, Extreme Battle.
During the Tokyo Game Show 2022, Street Fighter 6 revealed new characters — Photo: Playback/Capcom
+ Street Fighter 6: SFII inspiration and Open World details
+ Street Fighter 6: gameplay shows new features and Drive system
In the World Tour, players will be able to create their own avatars in a personalized way — Photo: Reproduction/Street Fighter 6
In the World Tour players will be able to create their own avatars in a personalized way and as the story mode progresses, it will be possible to improve your avatar fighting on the streets with NPCs. The player will also be able to bump into Ryu and Chun-Li, who will teach special moves from their own repertoire.
The Battle Hub allows players to transport their custom avatars to a sort of lobby to find matches against other players around the world, including online tournaments. The big news is that after opponents are matched in the Battle Hub, they can start a match, having the entire Battle Hub as spectators.
Look who’s back on the streets for combat!
The first of these is Street Fighter series legend Ken, who brings a set of classic moves with new additions. Monk Dhalsim and sumo wrestler E. Honda are also confirmed in Capcom’s game, and to make things more electric, Blanka has also been confirmed to return.
This new mode enters the Fighting Ground to compose the matches with non-traditional parameters — Photo: Reproduction/Capcom
This new mode enters the Fighting Ground to compose matches with non-traditional parameters. These quick battles are defined by new rules and they set the players’ victory conditions, while the gimmicks add a new level of fun.
Finally, the Closed Beta Test was revealed that will take place from October 7th to 10th, 2022 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Steam, with cross-play enabled.
The Test will include Ranked Matches, Casual Matches, Battle Hub Matches, Open Tournament, Extreme Battle, Game Center and Training. In addition, eight characters will be playable during testing: Ryu, Chun-Li, Luke, Jamie, Guile, Kimberly, Juri and Ken.