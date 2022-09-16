Supermarket brand plans to have ten stores in Santo André by March 2023 – 09/15/2022

The supermarket brand Oxxo opened the second unit in Santo André this Thursday morning (15). Located at Avenida Portugal, number 1259, the opening is part of the ten-year expansion project of the Nós group, formed by the Mexican chain Femsa and Raízen, in the city of Andre. The event was attended by Mayor Paulo Serra (PSDB), the Municipal Secretary for Development and Employment Generation, Evandro Banzato, the director of expansion of the Nós group, David Pestana, Bruno Stoqui, the Nós group’s own operations director, and Victor Simões, institutional and governmental relationship of the Nós group, in addition to other local authorities. The projection is for eight more units by March 2023 and 500 direct vacancies by the end of the expansion project.

“We are very happy to welcome the Oxxo brand to the city. It is another great network that comes to our municipality generating employment and income. This is the result of the recovery of credibility in Santo André, which, in recent years, has once again become attractive to large networks in various areas, such as industrial, commercial and services”, highlighted the mayor. In all, it is estimated that 50 units will be inaugurated in the municipality by 2032, creating 500 direct jobs. “Among indirect vacancies, the number will be at least three times greater. In addition, it is a place that is available 24 hours to serve residents.”





The Nós network, a joint venture formed by the Mexican group Femsa and Raízen, is one of the largest fuel distributors in the country, owner of Shell stations. In July, the group had already announced with the City Hall, investments in the city for the installation of units of the Oxxo brand. Santo André is among the ten municipalities chosen to carry out the expansion plan in the country.

The second andreense unit is the first to have two entrances for customers, among the more than 150 currently present in Brazil. The first in Santo André, on Vitória Régia street, in the Campestre neighborhood, was defined by the representatives as a great surprise, as it presented a high volume of sales.