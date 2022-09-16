Target of racist speech by dance, Vinicius Junior receives support on social networks: #BailaViniJr | spanish football

Target of a racist speech by businessman Pedro Bravo, in a TV show in Spain, striker Vini Jr. received massive support on social media this Friday. After the agent criticized the Brazilian’s celebrations with dances, social networks had as one of the hot topics the hashtag #BailaViniJr.

Players agent says on Spanish TV that Vini Jr. “You have to stop being a monkey”

The Real Madrid star also received messages of support from teammates of the Brazilian team, such as Raphinha, Bruno Guimarães, and Neymar, who posted on social networks an incentive for the player to continue with the celebrations. Vini even replied to Neymar’s post: “Always”.

Dances become the target of criticism

This week, Vini Jr. became a topic in the Spanish press, with criticism from Koke, captain of Atlético de Madrid – Real’s next rival in the league -, who promised a mess if the Brazilian did any dancing at the Metropolitano.

Koke predicts confusion if Vinicius Junior celebrates goal with dance

Last Thursday, a players agent said on Spanish TV that Vini Jr “has to stop being a monkey”. The comment was made during the editing of the program “El Chiringuito”

– You have to respect the rival. If you want to dance, go to the sambadrome in Brazil – said Pedro Bravo, president of the Spanish Association of Player Entrepreneurs.

“Here what you have to do is respect your fellow professionals and stop being a monkey,” he added.

+ Vini Jr. receives Spanish citizenship after four years at Real Madrid

Hours after the comment, in his profile on a social network, he apologized and said that his intention was not to offend the Brazilian player.

– I want to clarify that the expression “make a monkey” that I misused when describing Vinicius’ dance in the celebration of the goals was in a metaphorical way (“to make idiots”). As my intention was not to offend anyone, I sincerely apologize. I’m sorry! – he wrote.