Tennis legend Roger Federer announces retirement at 41

The Swiss said the Laver Cup, which will be played from September 23 to 25, will be his last official tournament.

Playback / Wimbledon website

Roger Federer will stop playing professionally



Roger Federer announced on the morning of this Thursday, 14th, that the wash cup, which will be played from September 23 to 25, will be its last official tennis tournament. In a letter published on social media, the sports legend recalled that he has gone through difficult times in recent years, facing serious injuries. The Swiss also highlighted that he will return to play, but not in Grand Slam tournaments or official ATP events. “As you know, the last three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I’ve worked hard to get back to my competitive form, but I also know my body’s capabilities and limits. I’m 41 years old. I’ve played over 1,500 games over the last 24 years. I need to recognize that it is time to end my competitive career”, declared the athlete, who thanked his family, coaches and federations. “This is an extremely difficult decision because I’m going to miss out on what the tour gives me. At the same time, there is much to celebrate. I consider myself one of the luckiest people on the planet. I was given the knack of playing tennis, and I did it at a level I could never have imagined, for a time I didn’t think was possible.”

Federer had not been on the court professionally since July last year, when he reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledon, but was eliminated by Polish Hubert Hurkacz. Due to the long period of absence, the veteran disappeared from the ATP ranking, which considers the best of the last 12 months. In the farewell tournament, which is organized by the Swiss himself, he will be joined by great stars, such as his rival Rafael Nadal, as well as Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray. A record holder for an unbroken streak at number 1 in the ATP rankings, with 273 consecutive weeks, Federer says goodbye as one of the biggest winners in history. In all, there were 20 Grand Slam titles: eight in Wimbledon (2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017), six in the Australian Open (2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018), five in the US Open (2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008) and one in Roland Garros (2009). He also received a gold medal for doubles in the Beijing 2008 Olympics, in addition to a silver for simple us 2012 London Games.