The 18 Ibovespa shares currently traded below book value

Of the 89 companies that currently make up the Ibovespa, 18 are trading below their book value, according to a survey carried out by TradeMap, an investment hub that evaluated the relationship between stock prices on the main Brazilian stock exchange index and the book value of companies ( P/VPA) of this benchmark.

When taking this indicator into account, when the result is close to one, there is a suggestion that the share is being traded at its equity value – the latter resulting from the subtraction of liabilities, such as debts, from the company’s equity, which includes assets and rights. At first, when the result is above one, the company is being traded in an overvalued way. When short, the paper is undervalued.

“Without a doubt, these indicators are important references to help investors in an analysis. However, like any other multiple, there is no way to make a decision using these indicators in isolation. It is necessary to evaluate case by case, look for historical averages and compare with the values ​​of other companies in the sector”, points out Jader Lazarini, CNPI analyst at TradeMap.

Lazarini, however, points out that some of the 18 companies traded below the multiple in question have been showing negative results in the last twelve months, which, obviously, squanders equity.

Check the list of companies traded at a P/VPA below a

Among the companies that posted losses in the last 12 months, the TradeMap analyst highlights the cases of IRB (IRBR3), Embraer (EMBR3), Via (VIIA3), Cogna (COGN3) and Natura (NTCO3).

“A year is a short window for us to understand what is actually happening to a company, but the loss in this period brings strong indications that something is wrong, even because we are talking here about companies that make up the Ibovespa and, naturally, are more mature. In these cases, the investor needs to be even more attentive. These are riskier bets,” he says.

On the other hand, among companies with a P/VPA below one and that are operating positively, Lazarini highlights the performance of Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6) and Banco do Brasil (BBAS3).

Regarding Eletrobras, the analyst points out that “the action has been on the sidelines since privatization, but since its peak, reached on August 17, the registered drop was 8%. Even so, shares rose 38% in 2022. There was this pre-privatization expectation and it has materialized”.

“Average P/L in the last 36 months, however, is around 7 times, and today the paper has been trading at more than 18. So even trading with P/VPA below 1, it may not be the best option considering short term view. For the long term, without a doubt: the prospects are positive”.

Banco do Brasil (BBAS3), for Lazarini, is another company that deserves attention: traded at a 24% discount on its P/E, and at a multiple of 4.85 times its P/E, the stock has already advanced 53% in the last twelve months. “Even having gone up a lot, registering profits higher than those of private banks, its share remains discounted in relation to its multiples of the past”, he points out.

In general, the analyst believes that the companies present in the survey suffer from certain factors, with direct impacts on their results. Cyclical companies, for example, have been heavily impacted by commodity prices; on retail, have weighed on inflation and the slowdown in consumption. Construction companies, in turn, have been affected by rising interest rates. Banco do Brasil suffers from political risk and the fear of a discontinuity in the government.

