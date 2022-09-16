The challenging scenario for health plans outlined by Credit

The operators of health insurance should face a somewhat complicated scenario in the coming months, at least that’s Credit Suisse’s forecast. The bank’s analysts cut from 18 reais to 9 reais the so-called target price of Qualicorp, and fear for a flight of beneficiaries in the second half of this year. “An increase in exit rates may occur in the third quarter after the health plan price adjustments that are concentrated in that period. Price increases between contracts can reach 15-20%, motivating cancellations”, evaluates the bank.

Even so, these adjustments may not fully cover the increase in expenses of the company, that is, the readjustment can be negative for both ends. “Our review considers a higher cost of capital compared to the last review and the continuation of the phenomenon of lower popularity of plans, leading to an increase in the average ticket below inflation”, concludes the institution. On the other hand, the key that could change the game for Qualicorp is the reversal of the current exit trend, which “would put the company back to growth and improve operating cash flows”. Around 2:30 pm, the company’s shares retreated 3%, and accumulated losses of 48% for the year.

Follow Radar Economic on Twitter





