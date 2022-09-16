The concession of the largest maritime terminal in Brazil to the private sector advances

posted on 09/15/2022 03:55



(credit: Sérgio Castro/Estadão content)

Previously scheduled for July, the project for the concession of the Port of Santos (SP) to the private sector should finally be submitted for evaluation by the Federal Audit Court (TCU), after being approved, last Monday, by the National Waterway Transport (Antaq). According to the Ministry of Infrastructure, the project should generate R$ 18.5 billion in investments and resources to improve the operation of the terminal, the largest in the country.

Before arriving at the TCU for analysis of the financial aspects, the project must be endorsed by the Special Secretariat of the Investment Partnership Program (PPI), of the Ministry of Economy. According to the proposal approved by Antaq, the concession will be for up to 35 years, with the possibility of being extended for another five.

Of the R$ 18.5 billion, the project provides for R$ 6.3 billion in new investments, of which R$ 2.1 billion are destined for port infrastructure and R$ 4.2 billion for the construction of a submerged tunnel to connect the cities from Santos and Guarujá. The auction must be carried out according to the criterion of the highest grant value. Antaq stipulated the minimum bid amount at R$ 3.01 billion.

Also in the first half of the year, the Minister of Infrastructure, Marcelo Sampaio, said that the expectation was that TCU would approve the draft notice within 60 to 70 days, which would allow the auction to take place until the end of the year. The deadline, however, was much tighter, even considering that the result of the presidential elections could change the progress of the project.

Among businessmen in the sector and users of the port, the concession is seen with good eyes. “Privatization favors the service offered. With that, all users would benefit”, said Roberto Guimarães, director of Planning and Economics at the Brazilian Association of Basic Industry (Abdib). The support, however, is accompanied by reservations, especially regarding the market power that would be held by the future concessionaire of the terminal.

“Given the complexity of the Port of Santos, and considering its relevance to the country’s economy, it is essential that privatization occurs with great caution”, said the president of the Brazilian Association of Port Terminals (ABTP), Jesualdo Silva. “It is important to take some care in the transition process to the concessionaire, with the objective of avoiding market concentration, mitigating possible conflicts of interest and guaranteeing the legal security of lease contracts and other operational contracts with various economic agents in force” , he added.

“ABTP understands that privatization is an important tool to bring efficiency, reduction of bureaucracy and investments to the sector, however, without sacrificing the performance and expectations of private agents, who have been primarily responsible for investments in the sector”, concluded Silva.