The Farm 14: Andr and Suzi have sex under the duvet at Paiol – Famosos

09/15/2022 10:09

The Farm 14 It barely started and already had the real juice of reality in the first days of confinement. In the early hours of this Thursday (15), the weather warmed up between Andr Santos and Suzi Sassaki, inside Paiol. The two, vying for the last spot, starred in the first sex of the season.

Former football player and actress used the famous double bed duvet so as not to be noticed by the rest of the confinement colleagues, as they were confined to a single room.

Despite the lights out, the cameras ended up capturing the hot moment between Andr and Suzi. At the moment, Claudia Baronesa was in the bed next to. In addition to the trio, Bia Miranda and MC Cru compete for a place in the confinement, which will have the result announced today.

Andr Santos became known for being a and played as a left-back gives Brazilian national teambetween 2009 and 2013. J suziin turn, gained notoriety for being the Muse of Brazil in 2017and became a stage assistant of Joo Klber’s programs, on RedeTV!.

