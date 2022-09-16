The Farm: MC Créu promises to ‘return stab in the back’ in Moranguinho | It’s on the Net



Strawberry Shortcake and MC Créu – Reproduction

Published 09/15/2022 03:51

Rio – Fazenda 14 started this week and, from the level of the carriage, is promising to deliver large shacks this season. Restricted to Paiol, the participation of MC Créu is still uncertain in reality. That’s why the funk singer is betting big on his feud with his former dancer, the Strawberry Shortcake Woman, who is already confined to the mansion in Itapecerica da Serra.

Even without having met live, the two have already “exchanged barbs” through a dynamic where the two groups, storekeepers and pedestrians, interacted through a screen. This Wednesday, Créu claimed that he received a “stab in the back” and said that if he enters he will “solve the OR” with Moranguinho.

Strawberry, in turn, said to some friends during the afternoon that if the MC enters she will “break the dick” with him until he leaves the reality show.

Créu sent the chat! “Have you ever been stabbed in the back?” Xiii, this story will pay off #Farmer’s Trial pic.twitter.com/jqPoIx7FTw — The Farm (@afazendarecord) September 15, 2022