The types of cancer that kill the most and the symptoms to watch out for

The three types of cancer that killed the most people in the world in 2020, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), were lung, colorectal and liver cancer. However, these cancers are not necessarily the deadliest. They are quite common, so your chances of killing more people are higher.

As cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide, having been responsible for almost 10 million deaths in 2020, or almost one in six deaths, it is necessary to know better the types and pay attention to the first signs.

Credit: Andresr/IstockCancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide

Cancer is an umbrella term for a large group of diseases that can affect any part of the body. Other terms used are malignant tumors and neoplasms.

A defining feature of cancer is the rapid creation of abnormal cells that grow beyond their usual limits and can then spread to other parts of the body, reaching other organs.

The lethality of a cancer is measured by the likelihood that someone will survive its effects for five years after being diagnosed.

Here are the eight deadliest types:

pancreatic cancer

Survival rate after five years: 11.5%

The disease affects a large gland that is part of the digestive system. One reason for such a poor outlook is that pancreatic cancer tends to be diagnosed too late. This type of cancer is more common in men than in women.

gallbladder cancer

Survival rate: 19.4 percent

It is a fairly rare cancer found anywhere in the gallbladder. It is often only found when someone is being treated for another condition, such as gallstones.

You symptoms are: loss of appetite, weight loss, abdominal swelling, fever, intense itching, pale stools and dark urine.

esophageal cancer

Survival rate: 20.6 percent

Esophageal cancer, sometimes known as throat cancer. The esophagus comprises of a long tube that carries food from the throat to the stomach.

You symptoms include: hoarseness, persistent cough, vomiting, bone pain, and hemorrhage.

liver cancer

Survival rate: 20.8 percent

Liver cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer in the world. And almost half of the cases are preventable – the main causes of liver cancer are obesity (23%), smoking (20%) and alcohol consumption (7%).

You symptoms are: weight loss, lack of appetite, feeling of fullness after a light meal, nausea or vomiting, enlarged liver, enlarged spleen, abdominal pain, bloating or accumulation of fluid in the abdomen.

Lung cancer

Survival rate: 22.9 percent

According to the National Cancer Institute (Inca), in the world, lung cancer is among the main in incidence, occupying the first position among men and third position among women.

Credit: Dusan Ilic/istockCigarette is one of the main causes of lung cancer

Smoking and passive exposure to tobacco are the main risk factors for the development of this type of cancer.

Some symptoms are: cough, cough with mucus sputum, cough with bloody sputum, chest pain, hoarseness, loss of appetite, unexplained weight loss, shortness of breath.

brain cancer

Survival rate: 32.5 percent

The brain contains different types of cells and tissue, and therefore different types of tumors arise in these cells, with different treatments and prognoses.

According to Hospital AC Camargo, if in other parts of the body it is important to know whether a tumor is benign or malignant, in the brain it is not, because these areas are so important that even a benign tumor can cause serious damage.

You symptoms Brain cancer varies from person to person and depends on the area of ​​the brain affected, but can include: headaches, seizures, changes in cognitive functions, changes in speech, loss of balance or coordination, among others.

The main treatment for brain cancer is surgery. Complementary procedures, such as radio and chemotherapy, will depend on the stage of the tumor.

acute myeloid leukemia

Survival rate: 30.5 percent

Leukemia is a type of blood cancer that affects bone marrow cells and attacks the immune system. There are several types of leukemia, with acute myeloid leukemia being the deadliest.

Between the symptoms are: fatigue, weakness, feeling cold, dizziness or lightheadedness, headache and shortness of breath.