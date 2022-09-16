There is a romance atmosphere between Deolane and Neymar’s ex-stepfather

On the carriage floor, the first couple of A Fazenda 14 has also started to appear as fast as the shacks themselves. Reinforcing what many had already noticed, Deolane Bezerra’s rapprochement with Tiago Ramos, especially after her rip-off with Déborah this Thursday (15/9), took on other proportions. At the beginning of the night, the doctor came to declare to the influencer saying that she is afraid to leave the reality and leave it. Then she said that maybe the purpose of joining the program was precisely to meet him.

Together in bed, during a long conversation and moments of reflection about what happened, Deolane confessed: “I’m afraid to leave here and leave you”. Tiago, in turn, questioned the reason and she explained that it is because he is “crazy” and she has maternal instinct, as a caregiver.

Tiago laughed at the comment and made a point of pointing out that she is not his mother and that he does not see her like that. A few minutes later, Deolane was quite sentimental towards him and went so far as to say something even stronger.

“Maybe my purpose of coming here was to get to know you”, she shot, who then justified saying that she can be his support to unlink the image that the boy has in the media and among people. It is worth remembering that Tiago is quite annoyed by being called Neymar’s ex-stepfather. Do we already have the first couple of the season? It’s waiting!

