‘This asshole needs to get out of there already in prison’

Companions of Vinicius Jr. in the Brazilian team published messages after the Real Madrid striker was the target of a racist message

Target of controversy in recent days about complaints of dribbling and celebrations, Vinicius Jr. was the target of a racist term. the attacker ofReal Madrid was insulted by Pedro Bravo, president of the Associations of Spanish Agents, who stated that Brazilians should stop ‘monkeying’.

The phrase said by the businessman generated revolt on social media and made some of Vinicius Jr’s companions. at Brazilian Team manifest.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

The first of them was Neymar Jr. The shirt 10 of Paris Saint-Germain and from Brazil wrote ‘dance‘ at the twitter to give your friend strength. Then Vini replied, posted a photo in which he appears celebrating a goal for the national team with paquetá and Ney, and wrote: ‘Ever!’, referring to not giving up dancing to celebrate the balls in the nets.

Then, in a more serious tone, it was time to Bruno Guimarães manifest. the steering wheel of Newcastle he was disgusted with the expression used by Pedro Bravo and demanded punishment to the leader.

“This BABACA needs to get out of there already arrested! There is no excuse! If the guy says that on live TV, imagine what he doesn’t say when he’s not. Incomprehensible if this citizen is not arrested“, wrote the formerAtletico-PR.

Pedro Bravo also manifested himself. After the racist phrase, the president of the Spanish Agents Associations stated that he did not intend to offend the Brazilian and apologized.

“I want to clarify that the expression ‘playing monkey’ that I misused to describe the dance to celebrate Vinicius’ goal was done metaphorically. As my intention was not to offend anyone, I sincerely apologize. I’m sorry”, wrote the businessman.

Origin of all the confusion

Last Monday, the television network Movistar released images from his camera from inside the field and lip-read the words of Vinicius Jr. He is provoked, provokes as well and hears reprimands from referees, rivals and even teammates.

In one of the images, for example, he hears provocations from a rival – the television did not have its camera focused on the players of the mallorca – and replies: “He talks a lot!”.

Subsequently, he complains to the referee: “Don’t let me play! Foul, foul, foul… At the end of the day, I don’t play.”

In other footage, Vinicius Jr. with rivals increases and even generates attitudes from your companions.

The Brazilian provokes defender Antonio Raillosaying “give me another one, give me another one!”, being repressed by Alaba immediately.

He then chats in a friendly manner with Mallorca’s left-back Jaume Costa.

Jaume Costa: “Please, you are hesitating. Stop, please.”

Vini responds: “They’ve been beating me the entire game.”

Jaume: “But we can only do that.”

Noticing the heated mood, Ancelotti tries to intervene. Real Madrid coach is caught on camera shouting: “Silence!”

play 0:34 After the 4-1 rout against Mallorca, Carlo Ancelotti had to come out in defense of Vinicius Jr. During the match, the Brazilian caused a lot of irritation to rivals for his dribbling attempts, being accused of doing “flair” on the field.

But Vini Jr continued with his verbal confrontations. The Brazilian went to charge Mallorca’s coach, Javier Aguirre, saying “Not that!”. Veteran Toni Kroos even tried to push him away, but to no avail.

“The coach said to catch me!”, confessed Vinicius Jr. to Nacho, as captured by lip reading. The Brazilian would have been annoyed with the rival coach’s guidance to make fouls on him.



1 related

Atletico Madrid rival message

In an interview with the channel Movistar+ this Thursday (15), Koke, captain of Simeone’s team, commented on Vinicius Jr’s celebrations and answered if the colchonera fans would be irritated with a possible dance by the Brazilian.

“There would be confusion for sure. It’s normal. If in the end he scores a goal and decides to dance, that’s what he wanted to do. Do I understand or not? Everyone has their own way of being and celebrates goals as they want,’ he said.

O Madrid’s athletic hosts Real Madrid, on Sunday (18), at 4 pm, for the 6th round of LaLiga. The match will be broadcast on ESPN on Star+.