This digital bank is promising income EVERY DAY!

The arrival of the German digital bank N26 is moving the economic scenario, and may have an impact on the choice of Brazilians when it comes to digital account profitability. This is due to the fact that the company guarantees a daily yield of 100% of the CDI.

Nubank is leaving analysts intrigued

According to the company, through the so-called “spaces”, customers will be able to earn income every day. Just make investments with a minimum value of R$ 0.01. Another positive point is that there is no maximum value for applications.

What are the N26 “spaces”?

In general, each “space” serves to provide the user with a specific type of objective for their investments. They behave as sub-accounts for a better organization of money, for example, creating a space to invest in a trip, another related to fixed accounts, daily expenses, etc.

Despite the “spaces”, the user has the freedom to move money and create as many compartments as desired. Something similar is seen in the so-called “boxes” recently announced by Nubank.

N26 profitability

The profitability announced by the German digital bank is daily, with the return on investment every day in the account. Everything will depend on the DI rate and the amount that is stored. Another favorable point is that the income of the “spaces” is automatic and does not have an IOF charge.

According to Eduardo Prota, CEO of N26 in Brazil, with a DI rate of 13.15%, if you put R$500.00 in your space, the net income will be R$0.19 per day or R$4.18 a month.

For now, insiders, who are the first testers and users of N26 accounts, have already created approximately 65,000 “spaces”, with the main goals being future plans and daily/recurring expenses.

N26 in Brazil

N26 arrived in Brazil with the intention of not just being a digital bank in the market. The company intends to expand the idea of ​​fintech, bringing the concept of Fincare, which has more relevant proposals for the care and financial organization for users.

Aid Brazil is being used by criminals to apply scams

So far, about six thousand “spaces” have been created by Insiders. The most used purposes for depositing money are future plans and daily and recurring expenses. However, the spaces have also been widely used for housing, travel, savings and entertainment. Due to the arrival of N26 in Brazilian territory, the digital banking and fintech market may undergo major changes.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

So, follow us on YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.