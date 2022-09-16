Thomaz Costa takes a cold shower in “A Fazenda” and the web reacts

After hearing complaints from Deolane Bezerra that he would not take a shower for many days, Thomaz Costa followed the lawyer’s advice and went to take a shower in the outdoor shower at the headquarters of “A Fazenda”.

As the actor is one of the residents of the bay, he is unable to use the bathroom with a gas shower, which is why he was taking a long time to shower on the reality show.

Despite the cold weather in Itapecerica da Serra, the city where the program is filmed, in September, Thomaz took courage and went ahead.

However, a moment when he washes his private parts was the most commented on by Twitter users. Wearing a black swim trunks, the boy carefully washes the entire groin area. “Look, I liked knowing that he washes his head, I thought it was hygienic”, wrote one person. “Oh my God, I’m suffering,” exaggerated another. “Wow, I used to sit down easy,” enthused a young woman.

Nudes, marijuana and ex

Before being one of the participants of the fourteenth season of the reality show “A Fazenda”, Thomaz Costa collected several controversies during his artistic life. He started his acting career as a child in the soap opera “Carrossel”.

During the recordings of the SBT production, he started dating the protagonist of the plot, Larissa Manoela. They were together for over a year, and when they broke up, he ended up sharing her phone number on social media.

After participating in “Ilha Record” in 2021, he opened an account on OnlyFans and decided to show various erotic content, charging almost 200 reais monthly for those who wanted to see the sexiest photos and videos he normally posts on Instagram. At the time, he was approached by the police recording a video of sex with a woman in a car.

Despite the success on the platform, he decided not to produce any more content for that site. In addition, he recorded stories throwing all the marijuana he had in the toilet, and said that from that moment on he would be a person focused on religion.