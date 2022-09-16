Threat of massacre at Colégio Batista, in Belo Horizonte, scares students and parents

A massacre threat was recorded at the Colégio Batista unit in the Floresta neighborhood, in the eastern region of Belo Horizonte. The attack is cited in a note, left on Wednesday (September 12) in a school bathroom, and would be scheduled for the 29th, two weeks from now. The institution guarantees to have “control” of the situation. The Military Police were called.

The note says that the attack will take place on September 29, he told O Time, this Thursday (15), the father of a student who asked not to be identified. The author of the message has not yet been identified.

“School officials talked to all the students. We are insecure. As much as I believe it to be a stupid joke, what if it isn’t? It’s an insecure thing. Scary,” she said.

In a note, Colégio Batista affirms that “measures of aid and security have already been and are being taken in order to manage the situation, which is under control”. In addition, the institution states that the internal security system “maintains control of access, movements in the use of spaces, movement and behaviors”.

“The Colégio Batista Mineiro, with its teams of educators, legal and security, remains attentive and zealous with regard to security measures operating throughout the school community. In addition, we reiterate our commitment to always maintain a transparent and ethical dialogue with families and society”, concludes the note sent by the college.

Threat history in Minas

The registration at Colégio Batista adds to cases of threats of attacks against schools in Minas Gerais. This year alone, there were records in Belo Horizonte, in Lagoa Santa, metropolitan region, in Itabirito, Lagoa Santa and Itatiaiuçu, in the central region of the state, and in Aimorés and Governador Valadares, in the Rio Doce Valley.

In the capital of Minas Gerais, the cases occurred in August at the Celso Machado State School, in the Milionários neighborhood, in the Barreiro region, and, in April, at the Magnum College, in the Cidade Nova unit, in the Nova Floresta neighborhood, in the Northeast region.

In Valadares, at the end of August, a 14-year-old boy was arrested for planning attacks on public schools. According to the Civil Police, responsible for the investigations, he was part of a national network that organized massacres in institutions across the country.

According to the delegate of the Civil Police Homicide Station of Governador Valadares, Mario Bento Costa, the group articulates actions similar to those of the Raul Brasil State School, in Suzano (SP), which took place in March 2019. At the time, a teenager and a man hooded men attacked the teaching unit and killed seven people. Then one of them shot his partner and then committed suicide.

At the Manoel Salvador de Oliveira Municipal School, in Itabirito, classes were even suspended in July after the threat of a massacre. Activities were also suspended at the Frei Afonso Maria Jordá State School, in Aimorés, in May, after threats registered on the internet.