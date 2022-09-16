Three Brazilian pizzerias are among the best in the world; Italy is No. 1 – 09/15/2022

São Paulo can boast the title of Brazilian capital of pizza — and one of the most prestigious centers of the dish in the world. That’s because the city is home to three of the best pizzerias in the world, according to the 50 Top Pizza World, ranking by the Italian 50 TOP guide.

In 77th place, comes the first Brazilian on the list: Pizza Da Mooca. In 83rd, Leggera Pizza Napoletana stands out. Finally, in 99th place, QT Pizza Bar.

THERE Masanielli in Francesco Martucciin Caserta in Italyand Una Pizza napoletana by Anthony mangieriin New York, won the first places, followed by the peppe pizzeria in Giuseppe cutaroin Paris.

The ranking has forty Italian pizzerias, 25 from the rest of Europe, 15 North American, fifteen Asian, four in South America and one in Africa.

The announcement of the winners was made at the Palacio Real in Naples, a city in southern Italy considered the “mother” of the delicacy that conquered the whole world – and today it is even the subject of a season of the prestigious series “The Chef’s Table” (Netflix).

Pizza at I Masanielli by Francesco Martucci, in Caserta

Pizza at I Masanielli by Francesco Martucci in Caserta

Image: Playback/Instagram

In its first worldwide edition, the guide was prepared by Barbara Guerra, Albert Sapere and Luciano Pignataro, who have been selecting the best pizzerias in Italy for years. “It is a guide that, on the whole, sees many different styles of pizza, although the Neapolitan style, classic and contemporary, is the master”, reads the official statement.

Pizza Puglia, by Leggera Pizza Napoletana

Pizza Puglia, by Leggera Pizza Napoletana

Image: Playback/Instagram

Pizzas from QT Pizza Bar

Pizzas from QT Pizza Bar

Image: Playback/Instagram

Naples, then New York, Tokyo and São Paulo are highlighted as the great pizza cities in the world in terms of quality.

See the complete ranking of 50 Top Pizza World 2022.

Brazil stands out in gastronomic lists

2022 has been a year of recognition for “Made In Brazil” chefs, restaurants and recipes. In July, A Casa do Porco was chosen the 7th best restaurant on the planet by 50Best, the most prestigious list in the sector. In the same month, the country had two representatives at the top of the list of the best ice cream parlors in the world. Even the very Brazilian pavé emerged as one of the tastiest sweets on the list of the website Taste Atlas.

Another internationally loved product had a Brazilian touch, when the Canastra Cheese emerged as one of the best in the world.

