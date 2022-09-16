Timbó gets angry, hits the hammer and prohibits Rosinha from approaching Tomás

Things are not easy in “Sertão Sea”, the climate in the city of Sing Stone will be so agitated that even Timbo (Enrique Diaz), known to everyone for being a sweet person, will get angry and have a breakdown due to a jealousy crisis towards his daughter.

The sertanejo will realize that Rosinha (Sara Vidal) will be very close to Tomas (Felipe Velozo) and realizing the boy’s interest in the girl, he won’t think twice about doing everything to get them away. The peasant will not accept the fact that his daughter is already arousing the interest of the young men of the city.

In the plot, the character played by Sara Vidal is a teacher at the city’s school and has the dream of returning to studies to obtain a degree in engineering. However, her family doesn’t have enough money and so she is content just teaching the children.

Tomás is the manager of the local bank and will feel sorry for his friend’s situation, in love with the girl since forever, he will try to help her, with the support of Maruan (Pedro Lamin), an oil millionaire who lives undercover as a humble man.