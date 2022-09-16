To close investigation for payment of bribes, Gol accepts agreement of R$ 215 million with US Department of Justice | Economy

Gol Linhas Aéreas will pay more than US$ 41 million (R$ 215 million) in an agreement reached with the US Department of Justice so that investigations of bribes that the company paid are not carried out by authorities in the country. Brazil will receive part of the money.

The information was released this Thursday (15) by the US Department of Justice (the equivalent body to the Ministry of Justice in the country).

The company was charged with conspiracy to violate anti-bribery laws, according to the text.

“Gol paid millions of dollars in bribes to foreign officials in Brazil (i.e., Brazilian officials) in exchange for passing laws that benefited the airline,” said a US attorney, Kenneth Polite Jr.

According to Polite Jr, the company entered into fraudulent contracts with third-party vendors to generate and hide money to pay these kickbacks and then placed false information in its own records so that the action would not be discovered.

The Americans coordinated the agreement that involved the following American and Brazilian bodies:

US Department of Justice;

US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC, which oversees the securities markets; body equivalent to the Securities and Exchange Commission in Brazil);

Comptroller General of the Union of Brazil;

Attorney General of the Union of Brazil.

The Comptroller General of the Union (CGU) and the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) confirmed that Gol will pay for having committed irregularities: it is R$ 14.3 million to Brazil. A CGU note cites violations of two laws relating to administrative improbity.

The airline confirmed the closing of the agreement to end the investigation of “payments of approximately US$ 3.8 million made through GOL in 2012 and 2013 to politically exposed persons, including Brazilian government officials”.