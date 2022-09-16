Truckers receive R$ 3 thousand next week. Who is entitled?

The Ministry of Citizenship has confirmed that a group of autonomous carriers will be able to withdraw BRL 3 thousand next week. The value corresponds to the first three installments of the Truck Driver Assistancecreated by the government in August of this year.

These professionals have an active registration in the National Registry of Road Cargo Carriers (RNTR-C) of the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT), but they did not have an operation record in 2022. Therefore, it was necessary to send a self-declaration to regularize themselves.

The deadline for submitting the document was extended from August 29 to September 12. All those who have fulfilled the requirements will have access to this month’s quota deposited together with the amounts paid previously.

In addition to this group, those who were already eligible to receive the Auxílio Caminhoneiro will also be able to withdraw the benefit on September 24th. It is worth remembering that those who registered late in August received the first two installments together, totaling R$ 2 thousand.

Upcoming payments

Thousands of professionals can still apply for the benefit, but from now on there will be no retroactive payments. See the calendar released by the Ministry of Labor and Welfare (MTP):