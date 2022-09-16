TSE denies Alckmin’s injunction on Bolsonaro’s propaganda

The president’s campaign used old lines from a former governor against Lula, such as the one from 2017: “He wants to return to the crime scene”

O TSE (Superior Electoral Court) denied this Thursday (15.Sep.2022) an injunction of Geraldo Alckmin (PSB)candidate for vice president on the slate of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT)which called for the suspension of a campaign video of the current Chief Executive, Jair Bolsonaro (PL). In the advertising piece, lines were used in which the vice-presidential candidate criticized Lula.

In the representation against the candidate for reelection, Alckmin’s defense defines propaganda as “malicious” and that there was in it “the intention is undeniable to create confusion in the mind of the voter, in order to deceive their understanding”.

In the videos used in the campaign, recorded in 2018 and 2017, Alckmin stated that the PT broke Brazil and that “he wants to go back to the crime scene”. After the presentation of the excerpt in the advertisement, a narrator voice says: “If even Lula’s deputy thinks like that, how can I trust him?”.

In the decision, the minister Maria Claudia Bucchianeri considered that the change in the political positioning of candidates with the passing of elections “not uncommon” and which is part of the right to information “have ample knowledge of these movements and consider the reasons that justified them”. Here is the full text (230 KB).

The magistrate also said that the old positions of Geraldo Alckmin “are public knowledge“.

The text also highlights that old Bolsonaro speeches about women and about Hugo Chávez were used by Alckmin in 2018, when he was running for the Planalto. At the time, the court decided to deny the request for a response requested by the current president.

Based on the arguments, Bucchianeri said he did not see “configuration of situation that authorizes the intended suspension of electoral propaganda”.

In its propaganda for the 2022 elections, Alckmin responded to the advertising of the Bolsonarista campaign: “Old lines of mine are being used by Bolsonaro to confuse the people. At that time, many of us were deluded by a judgment that justice itself overturned because it was biased and suspicious.”.

This post was written by Journalism intern Gabriel Benevides under the supervision of assistant editor Caroline Aragaki.