TSE denies right of reply to Alckmin in Bolsonaro’s propaganda

Vinicius Prates – State of Minas

posted 9/15/2022 11:43 am / updated 9/15/2022 11:43 am



(Credit: Reproduction/Disclosure/AFP)

The TSE (Superior Electoral Court) denied a request for a right of reply by the Lula-Alckmin ticket campaign against advertisements by the campaign of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The decision was given by Minister Maria Claudia Bucchianeri.

During election hours, Bolsonaro uses old lines by Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) in which he criticized former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

Lula-Alckmin’s argument was that the speeches were presented out of context. The minister said that this is not a case of the right of reply, as it is common in politics to change positioning. In addition, she argues that there is no questioning about the lines, but about their use.

In 2018, the TSE also denied a similar right of reply. On the occasion, Alckmin aired old public speeches by President Jair Bolsonaro, at the time candidate for the Presidency, against women. At the time, the TSE denied Bolsonaro the right of reply.