TSE minister determines removal of Bolsonaro propaganda criticizing Lula | Elections 2022

Minister Maria Claudia Bucchianeri, of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), ordered this Thursday (15) the removal of an advertisement from the campaign of President Jair Bolsonaro criticizing the PT candidate, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The minister considered that there were formal irregularities in the advertising material and determined that the content be removed from the air within 24 hours, under penalty of a fine.

Bucchianeri is the rapporteur of an action by the campaign of ex-president Lula, who contested the publication. According to PT’s campaign, the video contains negative propaganda against the former president, for associating his image with a “system enemy of the people” and the words “smart men, thieves, prisoners and robbers of public money” and “mensalão and petrolão ”.

In addition, the group stated that the material does not have the identification that it would be electoral propaganda, nor the disclosure of the names of the coalition parties that prepared the content.

The lawsuit also maintains that Bolsonaro’s campaign would have spent R$35 to R$40,000 to boost the video.

The minister did not see any illegality in the content of the video, but considered that there are “formal problems in the procedure for amplifying the scope and presentation of said content, which authorize the granting of the request for an injunction made by the representative”.

“I note that, in the specific case, the advertisement contracted, even if framed in the concept of boosting, was made irregularly. This is because the registration number of the contracting CNPJ and not even the alert that it is advertising does not appear in the video. electoral campaign”, said the rapporteur.

“It is not stated in the entirety of the video now questioned the indication of the candidate’s caption or of the captions that make up the respective coalition, which reveals a new formal irregularity, now in the media itself. In this context, the allegation of irregularity in the promotion of the contested advertising material, as well as illegality in its presentation, due to the lack of indication of the party legends that are part of the respective coalition”, he added.

The minister considered that, if formal issues are resolved – such as the identification of the parties that make up the coalition – the propaganda can be broadcast again, but it cannot be the object of impulses.