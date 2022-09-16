TudoAzul offers 30% bonus on transfers from Petrobras Premmia

O All blue is offering a 30% bonus on points transfers from Petrobras Premium. The offer – valid until September 30th – includes only the promotional lot of 5,000 points and there are no additional charges.

How to participate

To participate, follow the steps below:

  1. Access the partnership website;
  2. Click on the button “download now“;
  3. You will be redirected to the Premmia website;
  4. Select the promotional lot;
  5. Complete your rescue.

Promotion details

  • The promotion is valid until 09/30/2022;
  • The transferred points will be available within 72 hours;
  • Offer valid only for the range of 5,000 Premmia points for 5,000 TudoAzul;
  • Points transferred to TudoAzul are valid for 24 months from the date the points are made available;
  • The transfer is limited to one (1) redemption per CPF;
  • The other transfers will have no redemption limit and will be conditioned to the customer’s Premmia Points balance.

Comment

This is a good opportunity for those who have Premmia points and want to transfer to TudoAzul, as the transfer of the promotional lot is free! However, as we always say, it is recommended to analyze your need for points in the loyalty program and see if it makes sense for you to participate in the campaign.

Do you usually use the partnership between TudoAzul and Premmia? For more information click here.


