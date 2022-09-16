Uber Eats delivery robot breaks into US crime scene

One Uber Eats’ autonomous delivery robot was simply filmed breaking into a Los Angeles crime scene yesterday (13) in Los Angeles, California, United States. The location was marked with yellow ribbons because the police were investigating a possible shooting at a high school in the area.

William Gude, who runs the Film the Police LA Twitter account, filmed the scene of the robot crossing the lane and heading towards the officers as if nothing had happened. “I just saw him coming and I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” Gude told the website. Gizmodo.

As the images show, the robot was struggling to pass through the yellow tapes, until a cameraman lifted the object for the autonomous delivery man to pass. After passing the security agents, who look at the equipment to try to understand what was happening, the device continued on its journey. Check out the video below:

A food delivery robot forces it’s way across the police crime scene. pic.twitter.com/T5DaET5Q5b — Film The Police LA (@FilmThePoliceLA) September 13, 2022

The administrator of the page that films police actions also revealed that he often sees Uber equipment running around the city and that he is always amazed by the scenes. “I have these dates and they are usually funny. [Os robôs] they have names and stuff. It’s scary”.

The Uber Eats machine is from Serve Robotics, a subsidiary of Uber created in 2021. Tests with food delivery using this technology began a few months ago in California.

Uber has not commented on the case.