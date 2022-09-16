Uber hacked: hacked company systems cause security breaches

The hacker argued in a message that he hacked into Uber’s systems because security was weak (photo: Uber/ Reproduction)

Uber, fast travel app, had its systems hacked and hacked this Thursday (16/9). The hacker left a message: “I announce that I am a hacker and Uber has suffered a data breach.”

According to the American newspaper The New York Times, the breach compromised much of the application’s system.

Uber is investigating the violation and contacting authorities. For now, employees have been instructed not to communicate using the company’s internal messaging service, Slack.

“We are currently responding to a cybersecurity incident. We are in contact with authorities and will post additional updates here as they become available,” Uber said.

In the Slack message announcing the violation, the person also said that Uber drivers should be paid higher wages. Furthermore, the 18-year-old said he had “full” access to the system, including Uber’s source code, email and other internal systems. In one of the messages he sent, he says he “hacked Uber’s systems because the company had weak security.”

We are currently responding to a cybersecurity incident. We are in touch with law enforcement and will post additional updates here as they become available. %u2014 Uber Comms (@Uber_Comms) September 16, 2022

The hacker’s Slack message was so absurd that Uber employees thought it was a prank. Some responded with emoticons of sirens, popcorn and even a GIF.

One of them wrote that: “honestly, this is an elegant way to hack someone”.

So far, there have been no complaints from users of the platform.

*internship under editor Benny Cohen