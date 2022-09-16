Unburden hospital payroll, update the SUS table, reduce state debts; see proposals under discussion to fund the nursing floor | Keeping an eye on the budget

Congress is in a hurry to, even before the elections, on October 2, try to approve an alternative to fund the minimum wage for nurses.

Among the proposals on the table are: exempting the payroll of private hospitals, updating the SUS payment table and creating compensation for states and municipalities. These three were discussed at a meeting last week between the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

There are also ideas in Congress on how to take advantage of Health Lottery funds and oil royalties.

STF maintains suspension of the nursing floor

The floor was approved by the House and Senate in the middle of the year and sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro in August. But Barroso suspended the measure before it took effect.

The minister understood that the project did not point to a source of funding for the billionaire fiscal impact that the floor will entail. Municipalities, states and the private sector, which would have to pay most of the new floor, argue that there is no money.

This Thursday (15), the virtual plenary of the STF decided to maintain the suspension determined by Barroso.

For deputies and senators, it is important, even from an electoral point of view, to find a way to finance the floor before the elections. During the approval of the proposal, parliamentarians reiterated the importance of the role of nurses and auxiliaries throughout the pandemic.

The floor barred by the STF provides for the following values:

nurses : BRL 4,750

: BRL 4,750 nursing technicians : BRL 3,325

: BRL 3,325 nursing assistants : BRL 2,375

: BRL 2,375 midwives: BRL 2,375

Here are the main alternatives that Congress is discussing:

Payroll exemption

The exemption of hospital payroll was one of the proposals discussed between the president of Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and Minister Barroso, last week.

The problem with this alternative, according to parliamentarians and experts, is that it would only benefit the private sector.

The payroll exemption, which currently applies to some sectors, allows companies to replace the social security contribution, of 20% on employees’ salaries, with a rate on gross revenue.

There is already a text in Congress providing for the inclusion of the hospital sector.

SUS table update

Another option discussed by Pacheco and Barroso was updating the SUS table. The table lists the amounts that the Union pays to states and municipalities to perform procedures in regional hospital networks.

Updating the table is an old demand from mayors and governors.

Regarding the correction of the SUS table, sources from the Ministry of Economy consider that it would be an increase in mandatory expenditure, which would put pressure on the spending ceiling, a rule that limits the growth of Union expenses to the inflation of the previous year.

Compensation for states

Under this proposal, indebted states and municipalities would have a refund model similar to the compensation made with the loss of ICMS collection, also approved this year by Congress.

This proposal authorizes the use of royalties from oil and gas exploration to pay the nursing floor.

According to the project, 20% of the revenues attributed to the Union from special participation and royalties will be distributed to municipalities. The distribution would follow the same apportionment rules of the Municipal Participation Fund (FPM).

Another possibility is to use part of the profit that will be collected with the creation of the Health Lottery, through a bill passed last month by Congress. According to the text, 5% of the result of the collection of the games will be destined for the National Health Fund (FNS), in the case of the Health Lottery. The text is still awaiting presidential sanction.

Some parliamentarians also argue that the regulation of so-called games of chance – such as bingo, casino and animal game – can also serve as funding for the minimum wage for the category.

A proposal pending in Congress repeals a 1946 law that prohibits the exploitation of gambling throughout the country.

According to the text, the Ministry of Economy will be responsible for formulating policies to organize the gaming and betting market, in addition to inspecting and supervising the exploitation of these activities in Brazil. The proposal was approved in the Chamber in February, but it does not contain any provision that explicitly links the collection with the new activity and the financing of the floor. The text awaits analysis by the Senate.

Another proposal suggests changing the collection of some taxes in an attempt to pay for the floor. The main points are:

tax profits and dividends, at a rate of 12.5%, based on Income Tax;

to increase, in a staggered manner, the rate of Social Contribution on Net Income (CSLL) paid by financial institutions;

create a tax that will be levied on large fortunes;

standardize the inheritance tax on a national level, which varies by state.

After the STF formed a majority to bar the floor, Pacheco said that Congress can hold sessions even in these weeks before the elections, which is not common.

“I will call a meeting of leaders immediately and, until Monday (19), we will present possible solutions. If necessary, we will hold a specific deliberative session to address the issue, even during electoral periods. The issue continues to be a priority and the congressional commitment to nursing professionals remains firm. I hope for a solution soon”, said Pacheco.

Floor impact calculation

The Independent Fiscal Institution (IFI), a body linked to the Senate, estimates that any measures taken by the Union to support states, municipalities and the private sector would cost BRL 17.4 billion per year — being BRL 5.4 billion to help states and municipalities and BRL 11.9 billion to the private business sectors (BRL 5.9 billion) and non-profit (BRL 6.4 billion).

According to the National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM), the impact of the measure could reach R$10.5 billion only for municipalities.

Entities linked to hospitals and states and municipalities claim that, without a defined source of funding, the implementation of the floor will cause layoffs and an impact on health care.

Alternatives displease Economy and municipalities

Behind the scenes, technicians from the economic team were dissatisfied with the measures discussed. For the portfolio, the Legislative and Judiciary powers are throwing the bill of the nursing floor in the lap of the Union and that, thus, “it is difficult to maintain fiscal responsibility”.

Representatives of the municipalities also consider the measures insufficient. Paulo Ziulkoski, president of the National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM), says that the project that regulates gambling, for example, is “stupid” and “populist”.

Regarding the update of the SUS table, Ziulkosk says that the measure is of “extreme need”, but that it would not meet the demands of municipalities in relation to this specific expense.

According to him, most Brazilian cities take care of primary care in health posts, UPAs and agreements with the third sector, via Social Health Organizations (OSS).

The SUS table, on the other hand, is mainly used to pay for medium and high complexity procedures.

The correction of the table, in the view of the municipalities, would not provide financial relief for the mayors to pay the floor for nurses, focused on primary care.