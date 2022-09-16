Understand the conflict between Númenor and the elves in the series

Why don’t the two species have friendly ties in the plot?

Warning: Spoiler Alert!





the island of number made his big debut in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in the third episode of the series. In addition to showing the beautiful landscapes of the kingdom, the chapter also introduced a conflict between the Númenóreans and the Elveswhich came to light after the arrival of Galadriel on site. But what happened for the relationship between the two species to cool off over the course of the history of Middle Earth?

As Galadriel explains in the episode, the island of Númenor was a gift from Valar to the men who fought against Morgoth during the great war. By remaining faithful to the side of the Elves and the Valar, the place prospered commendably, making it the most notable of the realms of Men.

Considering that the first king of Númenor was the half-elf Elros, the brother of Elrond, who chose to choose his human side over the immortal (unlike Elrond), it is natural to imagine that the relationship between Elves and Númenóreans was as peaceful and friendly as possible. This indeed went on for many years until eventually some conflicts between the species arose.

According to passages from the Silmarillion (via Nerdist), despite having Elvish roots because of Elros, the Númenóreans began to resent the Elves for their immortality and for being the only ones allowed to live in valinorgetting more and more proud of their maritime conquests and autonomy in relation to others. The conflict increased even more in intensity when the faithfula group that remained loyal to the Elves and that had Elendil as one of the main leaders, emerged.

The so-called “friends of the Elves” were persecuted in a variety of ways as the vast majority of Númenor’s noble line came to despise their Elven roots and the gifts provided by the Valar. Anyone familiar with the island’s history knows that the future will be far from pleasant to the Númenóreans, something that may have been triggered by this rivalry and such contempt.

The first three episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are available on Amazon Prime Video.

Also enjoy: