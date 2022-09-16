Understand the LAW signed in the 90s that can make you money these days

Many people dream of being able to earn some extra money without having to work hard. Sometimes without even getting off the couch. Obviously, this is a dream only granted to a lucky few born with a golden cradle. Or is it not? Well know that a law signed in the 90s can really help anyone in need of financial aid today. In our article below, we will explain how this is possible and who is entitled.

Know the signed law of real estate funds

First of all, it should be noted that no person should simply stop working overnight. It is only interesting to know more about the financial market that always provides good gains to those who know how to invest with quality. And a smart way to do that concerns the Real Estate Investment Funds (FII). Created in June 1993, with the Law No. 8,668were regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM)in January of the following year.

In 1999, then-President Fernando Henrique Cardoso signed the Law No. 9,779 that would regularize the distribution of these incomes to investors. Therefore, the rules begin to define the values ​​as closed-end funds, that is, without redemption of shares, with the return on invested capital being distributed through results and the sale of invested parts or acquired assets.

95% return on profits

Thus, it is not new that the real estate market ends up attracting so many investors because its return is fast and safe. However, like any financial application, the ideal is to study well where you want to go so as not to lose money. In summary, anyone interested in getting into real estate funds needs to understand where to apply FII resources.

Namely, they can come from real estate developments through construction or with ready-made housing. In addition, it is possible to acquire real estate investments, such as CRI, LH, LCI and other shares of real estate funds that can generate returns through appreciation, leasing, leasing, sale or other activities related to the asset.

And for Law No. 9,779, it was defined that the FIIs must distribute to their quotaholders, at least, 95% of the profits calculated each year. Undoubtedly, it becomes an extremely solid application for those who want to live on income. But it is important not to fall for free and too easy opportunities. Always seek the support of your bank manager or an investment company so that a good possibility does not turn into a big headache.

