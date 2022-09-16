understand what can cause or prevent the disease







National Day to Combat and Prevent Thrombosis Photo: Shutterstock / Saúde em Dia

Today, September 16th, is the National Day to Combat and Prevent Thrombosis. A symbolic date, created to raise awareness of a common and dangerous disease.

“Thrombosis usually manifests as a picture of pain in the leg, especially in the calf, associated with persistent swelling, heat, sensitivity and redness. Which will almost always lead to the search for medical help. In rarer cases, the clot can still detach from the vein wall and run through the circulation until it reaches the lung, causing a pulmonary embolism that can even result in sudden death”, explains vascular surgeon Dr. Aline Lamaita, member of the Brazilian Society of Angiology and Vascular Surgery.

5 questions about thrombosis

So, with the help of the specialist, we separate some important points about the disease. So that, in this way, you understand what can cause or prevent the development of thrombosis. Check out:

1. Is watching television dangerous?

A 2018 study, published in the Journal of Thrombosis and Thrombolysis, showed that the daily habit of watching television for a long time is associated with the emergence of blood clots, as sitting for long periods can decrease blood flow to the legs and feet. “Even those who practice physical activities regularly are more likely to develop thrombosis if they spend a lot of time sitting in front of the television, according to the study”, says the doctor.

2. Therefore, those who work seated are also more at risk

“To avoid circulatory problems, there are some tips, such as: every hour of work, get up, walk for five minutes, move your legs, stretch; invest in an elastic compression stocking (consult your doctor to know the ideal model); and drink water, which helps in the functioning of the organism and in the fluidity of the blood. Leave the water a little distance, enough to make you get up from the chair to get it”, explains Dr. mud.

3. What about pregnancy and cesarean section?

“The risk of women developing thrombosis increases substantially during pregnancy and again during postpartum recovery. This is because, in addition to the hormonal issue, blood flow tends to be slower due to inactivity or pressure on the blood vessels caused by the uterus in expansion, which makes the blood more prone to clot”, warns the surgeon.

4. Birth control pills can also cause problems

“This is because the amount of hormones present in birth control pills is capable of altering circulation, increasing the risk of clot formation in the deep veins. Therefore, the use of this method is not recommended by women who are already predisposed to the problem”, it says.

how to prevent

5. Physical activity can be the solution

“Any exercise that works the calf, the calf, will help, so just the act of flexing and stretching the ankle will be significant. Circular movements with the ankle, hugging and stretching the legs and movements such as cycling can help if the person has the ability to perform them without pain or discomfort, daily”, explains the doctor.

“For those who are not in the habit of performing physical activity, the ideal is to start with little time, 15 to 20 minutes, but daily, and increase. So, try to perform the activity preferably always at the same time: don’t wait for inspiration knock, get up and do it, as a routine. Think of it as a short time: only 15 minutes”, concludes Dr. mud.

