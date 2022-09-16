Understand what Parkinson’s is, what are the causes, symptoms and how to treat the disease

The Brazilian population is getting older. According to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), comparing 2021 with 2012, the number of elderly people grew in all major regions of Brazil.

As a result, discussions about the most common diseases in old age are increasingly present in people’s daily lives. Parkinson’s disease is one of these diseases. It manifests itself in people over 65 years of age, and is estimated to affect 200,000 Brazilians and 8 million people worldwide.

Neurologist Alex Baeta, neurosurgeon at BP – A Beneficência Portuguesa de São Paulo, explains that Parkinson’s is a degenerative, chronic and progressive disease that affects the central nervous system.

It occurs due to the aging of the nerve cells that produce dopamine, a neurotransmitter that helps with motor function and makes it unnecessary to think about every movement that the muscles make.

“The lack of dopamine, especially in the region of the nervous system called the substantia nigra, leads to the loss of automatic and voluntary movements. This brain region of the central trunk is responsible for taking dopamine to the center of the brain, making all the modulation and determining the individual’s motor system”, says Baeta.





The most common symptom of Parkinson’s is tremors, but the doctor warns that not all patients manifest this characteristic.

“The disease presents a set of signs and symptoms. Tremor is one of them, but there are cases in which the tremor is very reduced or non-existent, which we call rigid-akinetic form, that is, the patient has rigidity and oligokinesis, which is the decrease in automatic movements. The set of signs is called parkinsonian syndrome or parkinsonism”, explains the neurosurgeon.

The diagnosis is essentially made by the clinical evaluation of the patient. Sometimes imaging tests can be used to confirm the condition. The neurologist is the best doctor to diagnose it, as other diseases or some drugs can cause what is called parkinsonian syndrome, which is not Parkinson’s.

“There are a number of different diseases, and different causes can have the same symptoms. But in 70% of cases, it’s Parkinson’s disease. Sometimes drugs simulate Parkinson’s disease, like those for vertigo and dizziness, which many elderly people use. . They can have parkinsionism as a side effect”, notes the doctor.

There are two types of Parkinson’s: the genetic one, which passes from parent to child, and the sporadic, which is caused by aging.

“The sporadic type is the most common. We all age and have progressive loss of nerve cells, which produce dopamine. But some people lose these cells faster, decreasing dopamine levels even more. It’s like an early death with greater intensity. , since every individual has this progressive loss. Normally, aging starts from the age of 40; the older the patient, the greater the chances of him developing Parkinson’s disease”, says Baeta.

As it is a degenerative and progressive disease, it has no cure. But there are treatments to lessen its physical effects.

“There are many drugs indicated, and the bodies generally respond well to them. The drugs replace the dopamine that is missing. In addition to medication, people need to do physical activities and, in some cases, cognitive rehabilitation. physical activity. Those who don’t do it have a worse evolution”, emphasizes the neurosurgeon.

There is no way to prevent the disease, as it is associated with aging. However, periodic medical follow-up in old age is essential. “The earlier the treatment, the better the evolution of the patient”, concludes Baeta.



