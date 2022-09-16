Unemployed man finds bag with R$ 90,500 and returns it to the owner

A 35-year-old unemployed man found two million pesos (equivalent to R$90,500) on the street and returned the money to the owners in Argentina.

The case was registered in the city of Posadas, while Matías Pauluch was waiting for transport to a temporary job in the municipality of Misiones.

To the local press, the man told that he saw two adults passing by on a motorcycle with a child between them. Shortly after passing him, the couple dropped some objects on the track, including a bottle, toys and a white bag.

Matías ran to the objects in an attempt to return them to their owners.

“When I opened the bag, I saw that there was a lot of money inside. Several packs of one thousand and five hundred pesos. The first thing I did was look at the man next to me and ask if he knew them, but he said he didn’t” , said the man in an interview with the Alem News channel.

At that moment, the man decided to give up taking the transport to the temporary beak and pick up his family. “I thought about returning the money because I saw that it was a lot and it was certainly important to them. The money was not mine. Anyone should do that,” he said.

The man called a friend and went out into the streets of Posadas in search of information about the couple who lost their money.

He passed a gas station and asked staff if the couple had passed by. Receiving a positive response, he left his own contact number with the attendants in the hope that if they returned in search of the money, the two would be able to contact them.

The man even returned home with the money, but decided to go to the gas station again. At the scene, he was informed that the employees already had data on the couple and managed to arrange a meeting with them.

Money was for health care

According to Matías, upon meeting the couple, the two informed them that the money would be used to treat an illness that the child had. He said that he did not count the money and that the father of the child who informed him that the total amount of two million pesos was in the bag.

“The woman was very emotional, I saw that it was important for her. They told me that they even sold a motorcycle and other things to raise the money. It was a moment of great satisfaction for me”, he pointed out.

The man claimed that the couple still tried to give him a financial reward, but said he did not accept the gift. “I did what I had to do, which made me feel good,” he analyzed.