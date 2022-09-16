Unimed has a buyer in its sights for a billionaire hospital in Barra da Tijuca

The search for a buyer for one of the main assets of the Unimed-Riothe company’s gigantic hospital in Barra da Tijuca, has been intensified, according to sources familiar with the matter. The net oncoclinics, specializing in oncology, is the main interested in acquiring the hospital. The plan involves sell 70% of the hospital, valued at 1 billion reais, moving 700 million reais. However, as Unimed has a debt of 200 million reais with Oncoclínicas, this amount would be deducted through the transaction, leaving 500 million for the company’s cash. Unimed-Rio has been in tax recovery since 2016.



The Unimed-Rio hospital in Barra da Tijuca was opened almost ten years ago and is dedicated to medium and high complexity procedures, with 12 operating rooms, more than 200 beds and around 2,000 employees. The two companies already have a certain proximity, having established a partnership at the hospital in Barra for cancer treatments. When contacted, Unimed-Rio and Oncoclínicas declined to comment on the negotiations.

