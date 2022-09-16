Vasco has low use against Z4 teams

The game against Náutico, at 19:00 this Friday, will be a chance for Vasco to improve his performance against teams that are in the Z-4 ​​of Series B, since Jorginho’s team has only one victory against teams in this situation. Timbu is the lantern of the competition.

In Vasco’s favor, the good record in São Januário, stage of the match and where the team has not lost in this Series B, weighs. 27th round. The other clashes took place outside Rio.

Vasco faced six opponents who were in the relegation zone, with an advantage of only 33.3% – one victory, three draws and two defeats. The numbers are from ge’s Spy Statistical.

CRB 1 x 1 Vasco (2nd round) – CRB was in 18th place

Tombense 1 x 1 Vasco (5th round) – Tombense was in 17th place

Guarani 0 x 0 Vasco (8th round) – Guarani was in 17th place

Vila Nova 1 x 0 Vasco (20th round) – Vila Nova was in 20th place

CSA 2 x 0 Vasco (24th round) – CSA was in 18th place

Vasco 2 x 1 Guarani (27th round) – Guarani was in 18th place

The team lost 12 points to teams that, at the time of the confrontation, were fighting relegation to Série C of the Brazilian Championship. The numbers are very bad, with four goals scored and six conceded, and explain Vasco’s oscillation in the Second Division. A defeat for Náutico could take the Rio de Janeiro team out of the G-4.

– To bring the fans to our side, we have to play well. If we don’t do well, it ends up creating a problem. It’s trying to smother our opponent to create a good atmosphere in the game. Start the game strong, with a technical and physical superiority. We have 90 minutes to win the game. The important thing is to know that we have to win the game. It’s just up to us to return to Serie A next year – replied the right-back Léo Matos about the strategy to face Náutico.

This Friday’s opponent brings good memories to Vasco, who won their first victory away from home in this Series B just over Náutico, in Arruda, for the first round. Timbu, however, is coming off two straight wins and promises to make life difficult for Vasco coach Jorginho, who will play his second game on the lawn after being hired last week.

– The first victory was to ease tensions, the second reinforced the positive feedback on top of what we are presenting on the field. And I hope this is a cycle. We can’t give up playing. If we go in to face Vasco with our ass on the wall, only defending ourselves, we will fatally lose the game – declared the Náutico coach, Dado Cavalcanti.

Vasco clings to the strength of the fan, who once again sold out all the tickets, and to the good campaign they are doing at home in this Series B, with nine wins and five draws. Náutico, in turn, have not won in nine games as a visitor and are coming from seven consecutive defeats away from Recife.

source: ge