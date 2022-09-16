Vasco x Náutico: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and arbitration | Brazilian series b

Vasco and Náutico face each other this Friday, at 19h (GMT), in São Januário, for the 30th round of the Série B of the Brazilian Championship. The two teams live different moments in the competition: while the Cariocas try to stay in the G-4, the Pernambuco ones fight to leave the lantern.

+ Follow the match in REAL TIME

Vasco will have São Januário as an asset to seek victory this Friday and not run the risk of leaving the G-4 of Series B, as they are just one point ahead of fifth-placed Londrina. The team still hasn’t lost playing at home in the competition – there were nine wins and five draws in Rio.

+ See the Serie B table

Náutico, in turn, seeks for the first time to amend a sequence of three victories in the competition, since it comes from triumphs over Ituano and Brusque, both in Aflitos. So far, only five teams have managed to win three in a row in Serie B. One of them, precisely Vasco.

Streaming: SporTV and Premiere, with narration by Jader Rocha and comments by Carlos Eduardo Lino, Grafite and PC Oliveira. O ge accompanies in REAL TIMEwith videos of the main bids – CLICK HERE to follow.

2 of 7 — Photo: Infoesporte — Photo: Infoesporte

Vasco – Coach: Jorginho

3 of 7 Jorginho in Vasco vs Grêmio — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / ge Jorginho in Vasco vs Grêmio — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / ge

In his second game in charge of Vasco, Jorginho has practically all the players available and should repeat the team that took to the field against Grêmio, in the last round. Eguinaldo returned from the Brazilian under-20 team and is available for the confrontation.

Vasco’s probable lineup: Thiago Rodrigues, Léo Matos, Quintero, Anderson Conceição, Edimar, Yuri Lara, Andrey Santos, Nenê, Marlon Gomes, Alex Teixeira and Raniel.

4 of 7 Vasco’s likely lineup for the match against Náutico — Photo: ge Vasco’s likely lineup for the match against Náutico — Photo: ge

Who is out: Riquelme and Gabriel Dias (medical department); Miranda (suspended).

Riquelme and Gabriel Dias (medical department); Miranda (suspended). hanging: Anderson Conceição, Quintero, Matheus Barbosa, Andrey Santos, Nenê and Alex Teixeira.

+ Read more news from Vasco

Nautical – Technical: Dado Cavalcanti

5 of 7 Dado Cavalcanti, Náutico coach, in a game against Brusque — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press Dado Cavalcanti, Náutico coach, in a game against Brusque — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press

Unlike the last two games, when he kept the same base, coach Dado Cavalcanti promoted four changes in Náutico for the game against Vasco.

The main novelty is the return of midfielder Jean Carlos to the team. In the victory over Brusque, shirt number 10 started on the bench, but was fundamental to the result when he was called in the second half and assisted Geuvânio’s goal. Another who returns to be the starter is the midfielder Jobson.

In defense, defender Maurício, recovered from injury, returns, while on the left side, Júnior Tavares inherits the vacancy of suspended João Lucas. Striker Kieza, in turn, is in the reserve by choice of Dado Cavalcanti.

Probable Nautico starting lineup: Jean; Victor Ferraz, Maurício, João Paulo and Júnior Tavares; Souza, Jobson, Thomáz and Jean Carlos; Everton Brito and Geuvânio.

6 of 7 Probable lineup of Náutico against Vasco — Photo: Arte ge Probable lineup of Náutico against Vasco — Photo: Arte ge

Who is out: João Lucas and Richard Franco (suspended) , Arthur Henrique , Wellington Lucas Paraíba, Léo Passos, Hereda and Bryan (all injured)

João Lucas and Richard Franco (suspended) Arthur Henrique Wellington Lucas Paraíba, Léo Passos, Hereda and Bryan (all injured) hanging: Kieza, Robinho and Nascimento

+ Read more news from Náutico

7 of 7 — Photo: Infoesporte — Photo: Infoesporte