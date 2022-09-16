Veiga’s injury anticipates the end of the era of the winning quartet in Palmeiras | palm trees

Raphael Veiga’s injury anticipated the end of an important era at Palmeiras: that of the midfield quartet formed by Danilo, Zé Rafael, Veiga and Gustavo Scarpa.

With Scarpa’s imminent departure at the end of the year and the remote chance of Veiga returning from injury in 2022, the four players should no longer play together for Verdão.

Together, Raphael Veiga, Gustavo Scarpa, Zé Rafael and Danilo won five titles for palm trees in less than three years: two Libertadores da América, one Copa do Brasil, one Campeonato Paulista and one Recopa Sudamericana. The list may increase if the Brasileirão is won at the end of this year.

According to data from Espião Statístico*, from ge, the quartet was on the field together in 35 games, taking into account only when all of them started. The numbers are based on the 2020 season, when Danilo debuted as a professional for Palmeiras.

The retrospect of the four players playing together is impressive. In 35 games, there were 24 wins, seven draws and only four defeats, with a 72.4% success rate.

The individual numbers of the Palmeiras midfielder quartet Name Games goals assistance titles Gustavo Scarpa 222 41 53 7 Raphael Veiga 210 64 20 6 Zé Rafael 206 22 18 6 Danilo 130 12 7 5

In the games in which they played together, Palmeiras scored 59 goals, 28 of which were scored by one of the four players. There were 16 goals by Raphael Veiga, six by Danilo and three by Scarpa and Zé Rafael. In just five games, Verdão did not hit the net.

Quartet can become a duo

In addition to Scarpa’s departure, Danilo is another name that could leave Palmeiras in the next transfer window. Barcelona, ​​from Spain, Monaco, from France, and teams from England came to seek information about the steering wheel, but with Palmeiras’ position of holding him now, there were not even negotiations on values ​​between clubs. Contacts were preliminary.

About to complete two years as a professional, Danilo renewed his contract, was valued by Verdão in January and ended up being called up in May by Tite for the Brazilian team. The expectation is that the next window, after the World Cup, will be busier for shirt 28.

If the midfielder is traded, Palmeiras would only have Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga as remnants of one of the most successful quartets in the club’s history, as Gustavo Scarpa will be a Nottingham Forest player starting next season.

