Victim did not hide having won and thieves knew about the award

Civil Police agents in Hortolândia (SP) and Piracicaba (SP) are trying to locate the suspects in the killing of 55-year-old Mega-Sena winner Jonas Lucas Alves Dias. For investigators, there is no doubt that the killers knew that Jonas Lucas had a large amount of money, as he never hid the fact that he became a millionaire after winning the lottery.

Jonas became a millionaire after winning a single prize of R$ 47.1 million in the Mega-Sena in 2020 and, according to the police, was kidnapped on Tuesday morning (13) after going for a walk.

The victim was missing for almost two days until he was found yesterday, with signs of beating, on an access road on the Bandeirantes highway and died shortly after being admitted to the hospital. The criminals did not try to contact the family during the period when Jonas was missing.

“In the neighborhood where he lived, everyone knew he had money and we can say that this was the fact that he was chosen by the criminals. They didn’t know exactly how much value the victim had, but they knew he had a lot of money.” said delegate João Jorge Ferreira da Silva.

Still according to the police, it is not known for sure where the victim was surrendered or how many people are involved in the crime.

“At this point, it is premature to say anything and all lines of investigation are open and are being investigated. We have started to listen to family members and are looking for images from security cameras that can help in the work”, added Juliana Ricci, DEIC delegate (Department of Criminal Investigations) of Piracicaba.

Images from security cameras on the Bandeirantes highway, recorded the day before yesterday, showed the moment when a car stops and leaves the millionaire on the side of the road. He was rescued by an ambulance from the highway concessionaire and taken to Mário Covas Hospital, but he couldn’t resist. Doctors found that the victim suffered traumatic brain injury.

The case was registered as extortion followed by death.

The thieves tried to withdraw R$ 3 million from the victim’s account, but the amount was not released by the bank agency. With that, they managed to withdraw only R$ 20 thousand from Jonas Lucas’ accounts, according to information from the Civil Police — R$ 2 thousand in a withdrawal and another R$ 18 thousand in a transfer via Pix.

The victim’s debit card was also taken by the suspects.