Video: Lula gets confused when presenting Kalil at a rally in Montes Claros – Politics

PT candidate for president commits gaffe during rally in Montes Claros, this Thursday (15/9) (photo: Dione Afonso/special for EM)

Former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT), candidate again for the Palácio do Planalto, ended up committing a gaffe during a rally held on the night of this Thursday (15/09) in Montes Claros, in the North of Minas. At the time, Lula referred to the former mayor of Belo Horizonte and candidate for the state government, Alexandre Kalil (PSD), as “the future governor of Rio de Janeiro”.

“Dear comrade Kalil, God willing, future governor of Rio de Janeiro”, Lula said at the beginning of his speech. Following, the former president stated that he “feels the need” for Kalil to be elected to “take care of the people of Minas Gerais”.

Lula called Kalil the %u2018future governor of the State of Rio de Janeiro (photo: Dione Afonso/special for EM) “My joy to be here because of this companion”, said Lula, who shared the platform with Kalil. “The need for the people of Minas Gerais to choose a partner with the quality and competence of work and with a heart like this partner, to take care of the people of Minas Gerais as no one has ever cared for”, she commented. Shortly before the rally, in a press conference at a hotel in the city, the former president also reinforced his support for Kalil, who appears in second place in the electoral polls, behind the governor and reelection candidate Romeu Zema (Novo) “Kalil, we’re going to do more than we did, because we already know how to do it. We already have a lot, a lot of accumulated experience and there are a lot of good people to help this country succeed. This is how we will end hunger quickly in this country,” said Lula.

In a quick demonstration during the press conference, before Lula, Kalil said that, if the two were elected, “from January 2nd” he will need a lot of PT support to “solve the debt problem of Minas Gerais, which, according to it, in the short term, rose from R$ 28 billion to R$ 58 billion in the current gesture.