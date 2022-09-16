Video: VW Nivus gets 5 stars in new safety test

The Volkswagen Nivus obtained the maximum safety score in the new Latin NCAP tests (2020-2024), which assesses the level of safety delivered by vehicles sold in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Equipped with six airbags and standard Electronic Stability Control (ESC), the compact crossover achieved the following ratings:

Adult occupant protection 92.47% Child occupant protection 91.57% Protection of pedestrians and vulnerable road users 48.74% security assistance 84.95% Source: Latin NCAP

The tests carried out by the Latin NCAP program consider protection for adults, children and pedestrians, in addition to driver assistance systems. The results obtained are valid for all versions of Nivus produced at the factory in São Bernardo do Campo (SP). They are exported to 15 countries in Central and South America.

Check out the test video

The model was submitted to the following evaluations:

frontal impact;

side impact;

pole side impact;

cervical whiplash (whiplash);

pedestrian protection;

City and high-speed ‘Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)’;

Speed ​​Assistants;

ESC;

Increasingly present in Brazilian vehicles, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) is already part of more than 50% of the Nivus fleet sold. The equipment was evaluated and showed a good performance, allowing the Nivus to reach five stars.

Volkswagen Nivus obtained maximum safety score in the new protocols of the Latin NCAP institute



Volkswagen expected the pedestrian protection system to perform better. According to the company, if the vehicle had Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Lane Support Systems (LSS) and Road Edge Detection (RED) the score would be higher.

The Nivus 2022

In the 2022 model, the VW Nivus is now offered with new safety equipment. The Comfortline version came standard with adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking and start-stop.

The list of standard equipment of the SUV coupe also has six airbags, two front, two side in the front seats and two curtain. There is also electronic stability control; traction control; LED headlights with daytime running light; LED taillights; between others.