Volkswagen Nivus gets top marks in Latin NCap crash test; Honda WR-V goes bad | services

And the results were encouraging. The Nivus took the maximum rating of five stars. According to Latin NCap, the compact SUV achieved a protection rate for adults of 92.47%, 91.57% in protecting children and 48.74% in protecting pedestrians and vulnerable users.

According to the Latin NCap report, the structure of the Nivus remained preserved after the impacts and the protection for all occupants was considered good. However, the agency said it expected better results in pedestrian protection.

the Volkswagen comes standard with six airbags as standard and automatic emergency braking, factors that allowed the maximum rating of five stars. According to the entity’s current protocol, models that have fewer bags cannot achieve the highest index.

Volkswagen Nivus Latin NCap side crash test

In addition to frontal and side collisions, the Nivus was subjected to pole side impact, whiplash, pedestrian protection, city and high-speed Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Speed ​​Assist and ESC tests.

In the 2022 second round of testing, Latin NCap also evaluated the Honda WR-V. The crossover was discontinued in the Brazilian market at the end of 2021, but is still produced in Itirapina (SP) and exported to other countries. In addition, tens of thousands of units are still running across the country.

But, unlike Nivus, the result was far from good. The WR-V only got one star in Latin NCap rehearsals.

Honda WR-V is discontinued in Brazil, but is still sold in other countries on the continent

As it does not have side airbags or emergency braking, the agency did not perform the pole and AEB side crash test. The absence of such equipment also limited the final grade of the Honda crossover.

It is necessary to consider that the version that was sold in Brazil offered the side bags. However, no other advanced security features were available.

In any case, Latin NCap rated passive pedestrian protection as “good” – the only brand that Honda surpassed Nivus, with 58.82%. But the other rates were considerably lower than those of the Volkswagen: 41.03% for adult protection and 40.66% for children.