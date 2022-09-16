Vtor Pereira says he will anticipate decision on renewal at Corinthians ‘out of respect for the fans’

The subject of the renewal between Vítor Pereira and Corinthians has been the subject of all the coach’s press conferences as the season approaches its end. After qualifying against Fluminense, the Portuguese assured that he will bring the decision forward to before the end of the season.

Vítor Pereira is looking forward to renewing his contract, which is also the club’s desire. Despite this, the coach has personal problems with his family in Portugal that make the situation difficult – his mother-in-law suffers from an illness and cannot travel to Brazil. Even so, he said that he will anticipate his decision out of respect for the fans.

“Because of the respect I have for the fans, with the respect I have for the club, I have to do it, I have to, in fact, anticipate (the response to a possible renewal). I have to define my life and for sure it will happen. I have to have a conversation with the president, I have to have a conversation with the family. Today, if we had lost, criticism would have been fired, so football is like that. I will try to find the right timing, but I will anticipate it out of respect for the club”, confessed the coach.

Supported by the board, the coach has not run any risk of dismissal so far. The board’s desire has always been for the coach to at least participate in planning for the next season.

“I, in all clubs, when I stay or leave, I always prepare a report of what I think has to be better, what I think is good, what is not, something for the future, anyway. For me, the way, in the sense of structuring the pre-season, I do it regardless of staying or not”, assured the coach.

Corinthians’ next clash is this Sunday, at 6 pm, against América Mineiro, for the 27th round of the Brasileirão. The match will take place at the Independência stadium, in Belo Horizonte.

