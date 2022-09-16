Was Queen Elizabeth a descendant of Dracula?

the story of Count Dracula was responsible for popularizing the figure of the vampire all around the world. Its author, Irishman Bram Stoker, went after a historical character and mixed real elements with Gothic fantasy to create one of the most popular characters of all time. But, would Stoker have overlooked a blood connection between Vlad III and the british royal family?

Vlad III — or Vlad the Impaler?

History is not always as impactful or exciting as fiction. In Bram Stoker’s book, Dracula goes to England where he attacks several English women until he is discovered by Van Helsing, who chases him back to his native Romania, where the vampire is killed.

In real life, Vlad III was the prince of Wallachia, present-day Romania, and became known as Vlad the Impaler, for having used impalement as the main method of torture and execution of his enemies. However, whether he was in fact as bloodthirsty as Bram Stoker’s novel suggests cannot be said.

Researchers argue over how many people he had impaled and whether the number was actually much higher than that of other leaders. There’s also the fact that Bram Stoker essentially relied on readings of accounts he found in the British Museum library—many of which came from Saxon nobles, Vlad’s rivals. What really matters is that he got a bad name.

And where does the English royal family come in?

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The British royal family has bloodlines from different regions of the world. For many years, in order to maintain and expand power, kings and queens married nobles from influential families from the most varied countries. George V, who ruled the United Kingdom from 1910 to 1936, was married to Maria de Teck. Although she herself was born in England, her father came from present-day Croatia, while her mother was German.

According to King Charles III, great-grandson of Mary of Teck, she would be a descendant of Vlad II. But that doesn’t make her — and, by extension, his — a descendant of Vlad the Impaler himself. This is because it is possible that it is from her half-brother, Vlad IV the Monk, that Maria de Teck is a descendant.

Regardless, the current king has never hidden his interest in his possible ancestor. In 1998, he visited Transylvania — a region that borders Wallachia and where Bram Stoker’s novel takes place — and was enchanted by the place. Since then the current king has visited Romania annually and has even bought property in the country. It was from this contact with the region that he decided to learn more about the history of the place and discovered its possible connection with Vlad III.