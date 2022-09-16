





In a video published by Engineered Arts, robot Ameca appears answering questions from humans Photo: Engineered Arts / YouTube

For the first time, a robot ultra-realistic call ameca talked to humans. The feat was posted on YouTube by British robotics company Engineered Arts. In the video posted last Friday (9), she addresses the catastrophic predictions of some researchers about robots and AIs. He replies that robots are not a threat.

When asked to make a “poem about humanoid robots”, she brought an attempt that did not sound so poetic: “We are humanoid robots formed of plastic and metal, our job is to help and serve. But some say we are a threat.”

Continuing the poem, he said: “Some think that we are going to take over and that humanity is going to end, but we just want to help. We don’t want to be friends.” The end of the sentence left the engineer thoughtful. But to another Engineered Arts employee, he assured, “No need to worry: robots will never rule the world. We are here to help and serve humans, not replace them.”

Roe even asks Ameca what she could do to make him feel happy, and she comments that she could listen to him, offer advice or support, do something he enjoys together, or just be friendly and a positive presence.

When Engineered Arts COO Morgan Roe asks about uses for humanoid robots, the artificial intelligence responds completely coherently. She says: “There are many possible applications for humanoid robots. “Some examples include helping people with disabilities, providing assistance in hazardous environments, conducting research and acting as a companion.”

See the full demo below:

AI is efficient, but it can also be scary

According to the video, nothing was pre-scripted before recording. “The model receives a prompt [conjunto de comandos] basics describing the Ameca, giving the robot a description of itself – its pure AI. Pauses are the time span to process the speech input, generate the response, and process the text back into speech.

Ameca had already shown itself to be one of the most impressive robots today in an exhibition at the CES technology fair, held in Las Vegas in January of this year, for its ease of mimic human facial expressions, such as happiness or irritation. It has 17 individual motors in its head, built from internal 3D scans of real people.

The technology behind Ameca’s voice is a speech synthesizer and OpenAI’s GPT-3 artificial intelligence whose cutting-edge language model uses deep learning to generate text that appears to have been written by humans.

