What a ride! Botafogo thrashes Serrano 9-0 and advances to the stage in the Copa Rio Sub-20/OPG

With broad domain, the Botafogo thrashed the Serrano 9-0 (that’s right!) this Thursday afternoon (9/15), at CEFAT, and assured the classification to the quarterfinals of the Under-20 Rio Cup/OPG, competition of which he is the current champion. Glorioso, who had already won the first game by 1 to 0, in Petrópolis, will face audax in the next phase.

Despite the pitch punished by the rains, Botafogo did not find it difficult to overcome the opponent. In the first half alone, there were four goals. The first went out on a penalty kick from Kaue, suffered by himself, in the 17th minute. two minutes later, raí received, left Madeira on the ground with a beautiful elastic dribble and scored a great goal, making it 2 to 0.

At 27 minutes, Wendel crossed low from the right and Dylan Talero, an American bet brought in by John Textor, completed in the middle of the area to make the third. Finally, in the 39th minute, Raí put in, Wendel gave a dry dribble to Theo and scored 4-0 for Glorioso.

In the second half, Botafogo had one more on the field right at the beginning, after Arthur Lessa was sent off. And then, even with a very modified team, he built a super win. seraphtwice with a header after a corner, marquinho (against), maranhão and Wendel increased the score to 9-0.

DATASHEET

BOTAFOGO 9 X 0 SERRANO

Place: CEFAT

Date-Time: 09/15/2022 – 15:00

Referee: Luiz Augusto Borges de Jesus (RJ)

Assistants: Gabriel Geraldini de Sousa (RJ) and Rafael de Oliveira Almeida (RJ)

Yellow cards: Wendel (BOT); Arthur Lessa, Felipe Marques and Márcio (SER)

red cards: Arthur Lessa 6’/2nd T (SER)

goals: Kauê 17’/1ºT (1-0), Raí 19’/1ºT (2-0), Dylan Talero 27’/1ºT (3-0), Wendel 39’/1ºT (4-0), Serafim 17’/2ºT (5-0), Marquinho (against) 24’/2ºT (6-0), Serafim 35’/2ºT (7-0), Maranhão 38’/2ºT (8-0) and Wendel 40’/2ºT (9- 0)

BOTAFOGO: Gabriel Toebe; Bernardo, Kawan, Reydson (Serafim – Interval) and Jefinho (Matheus Mamute – Interval); Felipe Vieira, Kauê (João Felipe 19’/2ºT) and Raí (Iago Renato 12’/2ºT); Wendel, Dylan Talero (Maranhão 19’/2ºT) and Léo Pedro (Kaiky Borges 12’/2ºT) – Coach: Thiago de Camillis.

SERRANO: Jec; Madeira (João Barros – Interval), Théo (Márcio – Interval), Marquinho (Brief 25’/2ºT) and Bastos; Luiz Eduardo, GB (Patrício 25’/2ºT) and Cauã (Felipe Marques – Interval); Patrick, Jean Gabriel and Jovane (Arthur Lessa – Interval) – Coach: Ruy Porto.