What are the most nutritious vegetables for humans?

All legume varieties have varying levels of vitamins, minerals, fiber and phytonutrients. You can’t go wrong adding more colorful products to your meal. However, there are vegetables that have a higher nutritional content in relation to their caloric content, making them especially useful for weight control and maintaining good health. So check it out what are the most nutritious vegetables.

More nutritious vegetables for your diet

The creator of the nutritional diet, Dr. Fuhrman, came up with the idea of ​​an ANDI (Adjusted Nutrient Density Index) to measure the amount of nutrients in fruits and vegetables in relation to their caloric content. The researchers completed the challenging task of ranking 41 fruits and vegetables according to their nutrient density using the ANDI nutrient density index. See which products top the nutrient density per calorie list.

Cress

According to the ANDI criteria, watercress comes first in the list of vegetables rich in nutrients per calorie.

You can enjoy the taste of watercress, a green plant with dark flowers that grows in forests and clear, open water, whether cooked or raw. However, if you consume this raw vegetable, you will get more vitamin C.

The addition of watercress gives salads, wraps and sandwiches a unique flavor.

In addition to vitamin C, this vegetable is also abundant in beta-carotene, a precursor to vitamin A and a potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory, as well as vitamin K, which is crucial for blood clotting and ossification.

Cabbage

Chinese cabbage, sometimes known as Napa cabbage, is a member of the Brassica family. What you might not know about cabbage is that it has many nutrients like vitamin C, vitamin K and folate, a B vitamin. Plus, it contains a lot of antioxidants with anti-inflammatory activity for only 9 calories per serving.

Chard

Swiss chard, also known as leaf beetroot, is a leafy plant whose flowers have a delicate flavor similar to spinach. However, it has a slightly harder texture than it, but it softens when you cook it. Although it has less vitamin C than the two most nutrient-dense main vegetables, nappa and Chinese cane, Swiss chard is a good source of vitamin K.