What did Bia Miranda say about Adriano Imperador in the magazine?

Bia Miranda, Gretchen’s granddaughter, was invited to the storeroom of “A Fazenda 14” (TV Globo) after controversy involving her mother and former soccer player Adriano Imperador. Bia, 18, confirmed that she had an affair with Adriano, 40.
According to the “paioleira” herself, the case would have bothered Jenny, as she would have liked to have been involved with the player. Bia needled: “My mother knew, yes, from the beginning [do relacionamento] and fought with me, because she was the one who wanted to stay with him to have fame and money, because she is already desperate to have that”.
Since entering the magazine, Bia has mentioned her ex’s name a few times. Check out:
Table of Contents
ex’s fans
As soon as she entered the store, Bia was asked about possible support from the former Flamengo, Corinthians and Brazilian team player. The young woman confided that she had contact with him before entering the confinement.
“I think it will [me apoiar] because he texted me these days”, declared Bia Miranda, with a wide smile on her face
Blocked
Bia said that Adriano had been blocked from his cell phone after she resumed dating another ex. “The Emperor sent me a message and I didn’t respond. As far as I knew, the Emperor is blocked on my cell phone. My boyfriend blocked it when I got back with him and it’s ok for me. He stopped following the network and everything, ok, it won’t change nothing in my life. Then, out of nowhere, a message. Then I filed it away”, he said.
the affair
In a dynamic, Bia said that the “bid” between her and the former player was not something serious. “With Adriano it was just a one-night stand. Beijinho, beijinho, bye, bye”, she said.
A Fazenda 2022: Who do you want to leave the barn and enter reality?
9.58%
21.79%
32.38%
30.71%
5.53%
Total of 5855 wishes
A Fazenda 14: Check out the confirmed participants in the rural reality show
1 / 20
Small strawberry
Ellen Cardoso, or popularly known as Mulher Strawberry Shortcake, is known for acting as a digital influencer.
Reproduction / Instagram
two / 20
martian redhead
Ruivinha de Marte, 26, is from Urucará, in the state of Amazonas, and earns her living as a singer.
Reproduction / Instagram
3 / 20
Shayan Haghbin
Born in Iran, Shayan Haghbin is 31 years old and works as a carpet entrepreneur.
Reproduction / Instagram
4 / 20
Deborah Albuquerque
Born in São Paulo, Deborah Albuquerque, 37, is an actress and digital influencer.
Reproduction / Instagram
5 / 20
Thomas Costa
Thomaz Costa was born in São Paulo, he is 22 years old and gained fame playing the character Daniel in the soap opera “Carrossel” (SBT) in his youth.
Reproduction / Instagram
6 / 20
Iran Malfitano
Iran Malfitano, 40 years old, is from Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, and gained fame as an actor.
Reproduction / Instagram
7 / 20
Deolane Bezerra
Born in Vitória de Santo Antão, Pernambuco, Deolane Bezerra is 34 years old and works as a lawyer, DJ and digital influencer.
Reproduction / Instagram
8 / 20
Kerline Cardoso
Born in Fortaleza, Ceará, Kerline Cardoso, 30, works as a fashion designer and digital influencer.
Marcos Ribas and Thiago Duran/BrazilNews
9 / 20
Tiago Ramos
Tiago Ramos, 24, is a model and football player. He is from Taguatinga, in the Federal District.
Reproduction / Instagram
10 / 20
Ingrid Ohara
Born in Belém, Pará, Ingrid Ohara is 25 years old and earns her living as a presenter and digital influencer.
Reproduction / Instagram
11 / 20
Rosiane Pinheiro
Born in São Gonçalo, Rio de Janeiro, Rosiane Pinheiro, 48, is a dancer and reporter.
Reproduction – Facebook
12 / 20
Vini Buttel
Born in Petrópolis, Rio de Janeiro, Vini Buttel is 31 years old and works as a cinematographer and digital influencer.
Reproduction / Instagram
13 / 20
André Marinho
André Marinho, 43 years old, was born in Rio de Janeiro, and gained fame with his singing career.
Reproduction / Instagram
14 / 20
Alex Gallete
Born in São Paulo, 33-year-old Alex Gallete is known for acting as a presenter and actor.
Reproduction / Instagram
15 / 20
Tati Zaqui
Singer Tati Zaqui, 28, was born in São Caetano do Sul, in São Paulo.
Reproduction / Instagram
16 / 20
Bruno Thalamo
Born in São Paulo, Bruno Tálamo is 33 years old and currently works as a journalist.
Reproduction / Instagram
17 / 20
Barreiros petal
Pétala Barreiros, 23, was born in Ribeirão Preto, in the interior of São Paulo, and earns a living as a digital influencer and businesswoman.
Reproduction / Instagram
18 / 20
Bárbara Borges
Bárbara Borges was born in Rio de Janeiro, is 43 years old and works as an actress.
Reproduction / Instagram
19 / 20
Lucas Santos
Actor and singer Lucas Santos is 22 years old and was born in São Paulo. He gained fame at a young age after acting in the soap opera “Carrossel” (SBT).
Reproduction / Instagram
20 / 20
Pele Milflows
At age 23, Pelé Milflows was born in Rio de Janeiro and works as a singer and songwriter.
Reproduction / Instagram
Want to see the fire in the hay? Get all the information about “A Fazenda” directly on the Splash channel on Telegram. To register, click here or search for “Splash UOL – A Fazenda” and select “enter”