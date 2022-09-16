What did Bia Miranda say about Adriano Imperador in the magazine?

Bia Miranda, Gretchen’s granddaughter, was invited to the storeroom of “A Fazenda 14” (TV Globo) after controversy involving her mother and former soccer player Adriano Imperador. Bia, 18, confirmed that she had an affair with Adriano, 40.

According to the “paioleira” herself, the case would have bothered Jenny, as she would have liked to have been involved with the player. Bia needled: “My mother knew, yes, from the beginning [do relacionamento] and fought with me, because she was the one who wanted to stay with him to have fame and money, because she is already desperate to have that”.

Since entering the magazine, Bia has mentioned her ex’s name a few times. Check out:

ex’s fans

As soon as she entered the store, Bia was asked about possible support from the former Flamengo, Corinthians and Brazilian team player. The young woman confided that she had contact with him before entering the confinement.

“I think it will [me apoiar] because he texted me these days”, declared Bia Miranda, with a wide smile on her face

Blocked

Bia said that Adriano had been blocked from his cell phone after she resumed dating another ex. “The Emperor sent me a message and I didn’t respond. As far as I knew, the Emperor is blocked on my cell phone. My boyfriend blocked it when I got back with him and it’s ok for me. He stopped following the network and everything, ok, it won’t change nothing in my life. Then, out of nowhere, a message. Then I filed it away”, he said.

the affair

In a dynamic, Bia said that the “bid” between her and the former player was not something serious. “With Adriano it was just a one-night stand. Beijinho, beijinho, bye, bye”, she said.

A Fazenda 2022: Who do you want to leave the barn and enter reality? 9.58% 21.79% 32.38% 30.71% 5.53% vote again Total of 5855 wishes

A Fazenda 14: Check out the confirmed participants in the rural reality show

1 / 20 Small strawberry Ellen Cardoso, or popularly known as Mulher Strawberry Shortcake, is known for acting as a digital influencer. Reproduction / Instagram two / 20 martian redhead Ruivinha de Marte, 26, is from Urucará, in the state of Amazonas, and earns her living as a singer. Reproduction / Instagram 3 / 20 Shayan Haghbin Born in Iran, Shayan Haghbin is 31 years old and works as a carpet entrepreneur. Reproduction / Instagram 4 / 20 Deborah Albuquerque Born in São Paulo, Deborah Albuquerque, 37, is an actress and digital influencer. Reproduction / Instagram 5 / 20 Thomas Costa Thomaz Costa was born in São Paulo, he is 22 years old and gained fame playing the character Daniel in the soap opera “Carrossel” (SBT) in his youth. Reproduction / Instagram 6 / 20 Iran Malfitano Iran Malfitano, 40 years old, is from Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, and gained fame as an actor. Reproduction / Instagram 7 / 20 Deolane Bezerra Born in Vitória de Santo Antão, Pernambuco, Deolane Bezerra is 34 years old and works as a lawyer, DJ and digital influencer. Reproduction / Instagram 8 / 20 Kerline Cardoso Born in Fortaleza, Ceará, Kerline Cardoso, 30, works as a fashion designer and digital influencer. Marcos Ribas and Thiago Duran/BrazilNews 9 / 20 Tiago Ramos Tiago Ramos, 24, is a model and football player. He is from Taguatinga, in the Federal District. Reproduction / Instagram 10 / 20 Ingrid Ohara Born in Belém, Pará, Ingrid Ohara is 25 years old and earns her living as a presenter and digital influencer. Reproduction / Instagram 11 / 20 Rosiane Pinheiro Born in São Gonçalo, Rio de Janeiro, Rosiane Pinheiro, 48, is a dancer and reporter. Reproduction – Facebook 12 / 20 Vini Buttel Born in Petrópolis, Rio de Janeiro, Vini Buttel is 31 years old and works as a cinematographer and digital influencer. Reproduction / Instagram 13 / 20 André Marinho André Marinho, 43 years old, was born in Rio de Janeiro, and gained fame with his singing career. Reproduction / Instagram 14 / 20 Alex Gallete Born in São Paulo, 33-year-old Alex Gallete is known for acting as a presenter and actor. Reproduction / Instagram 15 / 20 Tati Zaqui Singer Tati Zaqui, 28, was born in São Caetano do Sul, in São Paulo. Reproduction / Instagram 16 / 20 Bruno Thalamo Born in São Paulo, Bruno Tálamo is 33 years old and currently works as a journalist. Reproduction / Instagram 17 / 20 Barreiros petal Pétala Barreiros, 23, was born in Ribeirão Preto, in the interior of São Paulo, and earns a living as a digital influencer and businesswoman. Reproduction / Instagram 18 / 20 Bárbara Borges Bárbara Borges was born in Rio de Janeiro, is 43 years old and works as an actress. Reproduction / Instagram 19 / 20 Lucas Santos Actor and singer Lucas Santos is 22 years old and was born in São Paulo. He gained fame at a young age after acting in the soap opera “Carrossel” (SBT). Reproduction / Instagram 20 / 20 Pele Milflows At age 23, Pelé Milflows was born in Rio de Janeiro and works as a singer and songwriter. Reproduction / Instagram

Want to see the fire in the hay? Get all the information about “A Fazenda” directly on the Splash channel on Telegram. To register, click here or search for “Splash UOL – A Fazenda” and select “enter”