What Does Ethereum Merge Upgrade Mean for Bitcoin?

Ethereum, the blockchain behind ETH, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap and worth nearly $200 billion, has done what no major blockchain has ever done: shift from proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanisms to decryption. proof of participation (PoS).

Called Merge (Fusion, in Portuguese), the network update was successfully completed in the early hours of Thursday (15), at 3:43 am (Brasilia time). The new model is considered to be much more ecological, with a 99.9% reduction in electricity consumption, solving one of the great criticisms about the crypto asset market.

But what impact will this have on the dominant cryptocurrency by market cap, Bitcoin (BTC)? According to experts, right away, not much.

As for ETH versus BTC, most experts seem to agree that any resulting price movements are likely to be transient. After all, Ethereum’s move to proof-of-stake is not something new, but it was on the network roadmap from the beginning.

“Proof-of-stake was a very important thing that was discussed from the beginning and is now being carried out… It has been a long time,” Ethereum co-founder Anthony Di Iorio said in an interview with CoinDesk.

Therefore, it is reasonable to assume that the ripple effect of the Merger has already taken place (at least partially) considering the market prices.

“It started to increase in certainty that the upgrade was actually going to happen, so every day was being priced a little more [nos preços dos ativos],” said Alex Miller, CEO of Hiro, a Bitcoin-focused development house affiliated with the Stacks Foundation.

Is there room for “flippening”?

Many suggest that Ethereum will one day surpass Bitcoin in market cap, an event called the Flippening. Was Merge responsible for this? For Miller, an imminent turnaround like this is not forthcoming.

“I think Bitcoin has established itself as the main asset. I believe in a multi-chain world. [Mas] I think Bitcoin is digital gold, the store of value. I am quite skeptical of flippening,” he said.

Christopher Calicott, managing director of Trammell Venture Partners, a Bitcoin-focused venture capital firm, shares the same view.

“Bitcoin is the basic monetary layer of the Internet. Despite any market downturn posed by the risks related to the Merge, Bitcoin will emerge unscathed,” Calicott told CoinDesk.

Joe Orsini, vice president of research at Eagle Brook Advisors, also believes that Bitcoin will remain the dominant store of value in the long term, despite a temporary post-Merge ETH price spike.

“Ethereum can, of course, outperform [do Bitcoin] in the short term, but ultimately, the set of opportunities that Bitcoin has as an alternative store of value is certainly greater,” he said.

Others believe that Flippening can be measured by a variety of metrics in addition to market capitalization. Bitcoin, for example, currently has around 15,000 nodes (computers on a blockchain network), while Ethereum has approximately 9,500.

However, Ethereum has higher transaction volume (currently over 1 million daily) compared to Bitcoin (around 270,000). Other metrics, such as active addresses and number of projects built on a network, can also be appropriate ways to measure dominance.

“In many ways, Ethereum is already the dominant cryptocurrency [porque] 70% of tokens are built on Ethereum. If the merger is successful, it will encourage even more updates to the blockchain and that should put it in a strong position to also be the dominant currency in terms of market capitalization,” said Niclas Sandström, CEO of investment firm Hilbert Group, to CoinDesk.

Despite mixed opinions on whether the Merger marks the beginning of Ethereum’s dominance, few predict an immediate Bitcoin crash, with many adopting a stance of caution and observation. Joshua Lim, head of derivatives at Genesis Trading, said Bitcoin will remain the crypto world’s “preferred hedging instrument” until further notice.

The future of traditional mining

A successful Ethereum upgrade validates proof-of-stake (PoS) in the eyes of many. With that, will Bitcoin and other more power-hungry proof-of-work (PoW) blockchains disappear?

“Proof of work is the most proven in terms of network security and decentralization. The long-term feasibility of proof-of-stake and the extent to which it will be centralized versus decentralized is still being analyzed,” Sandström told CoinDesk.

As Alex Tapscott, Managing Director of the Digital Assets Group at Ninepoint Partners, noted, “The hashrate [poder de computação] of Bitcoin is reaching an all-time high. For me it reveals a difficult choice [envolvendo] this simple and secure coin that will likely remain forever. And so the Ethereum issue is more like a fantastic growth story that has a lot of potential, but with a lot – a lot more – risk, in my opinion.”

“I think the contrast is kind of poetic that this is happening as we move forward with Ethereum towards proof-of-stake, and Bitcoin is simultaneously becoming the safest ever.”

"I think at the end of the day there will no longer be enough support for proof of work [na Ethereum]," Di Iorio told CoinDesk. Di Iorio, it is worth remembering, saw up close when Ethereum Classic (ETC) split off from the Ethereum main chain after a major hack triggered a hard fork in 2016. In fact, Ethereum Classic has since flopped and is currently at $5 billion in market cap, around 2.5% of Ethereum's market capitalization. It is not yet known if new forks that will emerge will actually survive. As for Bitcoin, however, most analysts agree that it will maintain the current mining model indefinitely and that it will not be drastically impacted by the Merger. "Merge is the biggest thing that has happened in a long time. How this will affect Bitcoin is unclear. We'll have to wait and see," Di Iorio said.

