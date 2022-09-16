What explains the surprising growth of the Brazilian economy?

Last Thursday (15), new signals about the Brazilian economy increased optimism with the resilience of activity. In the morning, the Central Bank (BC) revealed that the Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br) for July had advanced 1.17%, well above the market consensus, which was up 0.30% (Refinitiv). At about the same time, the Economic Policy Secretariat (SPE) of the Ministry of Economy released new projections for the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2022, from the 2% estimated in July to 2.7% now.

How to explain the “surprise” of economists with the heating up of economic activity in Brazil beyond expectations? Analysts and economists note that there is a sum of structural and conjunctural factors to be considered.

In the interview to detail the new official projections, the head of the Special Advisory for Economic Studies at the Ministry of Economy, Rogério Boueri, suggested that the models used both by the market and by the Ministry itself are underestimating what he called the “new dynamics” of the economy. Brazilian.

A report by Bradesco’s Economics Department, headed by Fernando Honorato Barbosa, highlighted that, judging by the average forecasts made at the beginning of the year, the positive “surprise” has been greater than 1.5 percentage points since then.

For Rachel de Sá, chief economist at Rico Investimentos, one of the factors that explain why GDP is growing more than previously thought is the strength of the reopening of the economy, especially in the service sector.

“It is worth noting that more than 70% of our economy is made up of services, which is also the sector that employs the most in the country. Thus, the growth of the sector – which encompasses everything from transport and cargo services, manicurists and restaurants, to banks – is very important for the growth of the country’s economy as a whole”, he pointed out.

She also mentioned that the increase in government transfers to families helps boost disposable income. Rachel highlights that, shortly after the release of emergency withdrawals from the FGTS and the advance of benefits for retirees in the first half of the year, the National Congress approved a package of social spending valid until the end of this year, such as Auxílio Brasil and benefits such as vouchers gas and aid for truck drivers.

Bradesco’s report also mentions these conjunctural factors, but also makes a structural analysis in search of explanations. That is, the factors are both global and local.

External factors

For the bank’s team, the global economy played an important role in Brazil’s performance. This is because, since 2020, several countries have had strong fiscal expansion and have practiced an unprecedented expansion of monetary policy. All in the name of combating the effects of the pandemic.

Added to this, global production chains were able to adapt faster than expected to the conditions of the health crisis and this prevented a collapse in the supply of goods and services.

Meanwhile, the rapid development of vaccines against covid-19 contributed to the return to normality in a shorter period of time than feared, which accelerated plans for resumption.

“This environment of demand stimulus and risk appetite benefited emerging countries doubly, through capital flows and rising commodity prices”, says the report.

In the case of Brazil, the consequent devaluation of the real against the dollar expanded the income of commodity producers, helping to prevent a sharper fall in domestic demand.

internal factors

At the same time, there was a strong stimulus from local policies. Bradesco highlights that Brazilian public spending and income preservation policies during the pandemic were above the emerging market average – in many cases, in line with or higher than those observed in developed countries.

The maintenance for a time of the lowest nominal and real interest rate since the stabilization of the currency in the country also contributed to this – at the beginning of the pandemic, the rate was at 4.25% pa and was reduced to 2% annually between September 2020 and January 2021.

This allowed companies and households to restructure their debts on more favorable terms. The reduction of corporate debt, for example, has allowed companies to increase the investment rate and face the current cycle of high interest rates with more adjusted balance sheets, the bank commented.

Reforms and challenges ahead

The contribution of the recent approval of structural reforms, such as the Social Security and the Spending Ceiling, which may have increased the economy’s resilience to shocks, is also cited. These reforms led to a sharp drop in real interest rates on government bonds before the pandemic.

The report also cites other factors such as changes in the credit market and the way jobs are created after the labor reform.

On the other hand, ponders the analysis team, legacies of stimulus and uncertainty regarding the future fiscal framework need to be addressed.

“If the drop in interest rates was remarkable after the pension reforms and the spending cap, the reversal of this process is also remarkable, with inflation arising from the external environment and local stimuli combined with fiscal uncertainties. Inflation has been dealt with by raising the Selic rate, which will lead to a slowdown in growth next year”, assess the economists.

On the other hand, successive changes in fiscal rules – although in some cases justified by the pandemic and the war – weakened the role of the ceiling as an anchor for fiscal policy, highlights Bradesco. “The sooner there is clarity about the future fiscal framework, the sooner we will see the reversal of this high interest rate scenario in the country and the easier it will be to work towards convergence of the public debt and sustaining growth”, he concludes.

